Certified Coin Marketplace - CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in January 2022

In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of January, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1930 Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-67

On January 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1930 quarter with a Full Head (FH) designation for $10,451.10 USD. On November 14, 2021, this same firm sold a PCGS-certified MS-67 Full Head 1930 quarter without a CAC sticker for $2,638.12. Earlier, on September 26, 2021, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-certified MS-67-FH 1930 quarter without a CAC sticker for $3,768.75.

2. 1935-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-65

On Jan. 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1935-D half dollar for $1,710.50. On Nov. 29, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1935-D half without a CAC sticker for $1,140. On October 19, 2021, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1935-D half without a CAC sticker for $930.

3. 1883-CC Morgan Dollar in MS-66

On Jan. 12, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1883-CC Morgan silver dollar for $1,320. On December 15, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1883-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $960.

4. 1910 $2.5 Quarter Eagle in MS-66

On Jan. 14, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-66 1910 $2.5 gold coin for $24,000. On Feb. 7, 2021, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1910 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $14,628.90.

5. 1896-S $20 Double Eagle in MS-63

On Jan. 16, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1896-S $20 gold coin a CAC sticker for $5,775. On Nov. 28, 2021, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-63 1896-S $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $4,168.12.

6. 1925 Saint Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-66

On Jan. 16, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1925 Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker for $6,655. On Jan. 14, Heritage auctioned two non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-66 1925 $20 gold coins, for $4,080 and $4,800, respectively. The CAC-approved MS-66 1925 Saint thus brought more than 50% over one non-CAC coin and more than 35% more than the other without a CAC sticker.

7. 1857 Seated Liberty Dime in MS-66

On Jan. 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1857 dime for $3,642.50. On Sept. 2, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1857 dime without a CAC sticker for $2,173.75.

8. 1901 Morgan Dollar in MS-61

On Jan. 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-61 grade 1901 Morgan silver dollar for $6,756.25. On Oct. 27, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-61 1901 Morgan without a CAC sticker for $4,320. Seventeen days earlier, on Oct. 10, 2021, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-61 1901 Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $5,160.

9. 1926-D Saint Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-64

On Jan. 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1926-D Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin for $82,250. On August 9, 2020, Heritage auctioned two non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-64 1926-D $20 gold coins, one for $26,400 and the other for $36,000. While it is true that market levels for ‘better date’ Saint Gaudens $20 coins have increased since August 2020, market levels have not come close to doubling.

10. 1926-S Saint Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-65

On Jan. 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1926-S Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin for $39,950. On Oct. 7, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1926-S without a CAC sticker for $24,000.