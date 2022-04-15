CAC-approved coins fared well in online auction sales during the month of March. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1934 Buffalo Nickel in MS-67

On March 6, GreatCollections.com sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1934 Buffalo nickel for $8,701 USD. On February 13, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1934 nickel without a CAC sticker for $2,418.75, less than one-third as much.

2. 1918-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-64+

On March 6, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-64+ 1918-D half dollar, which was CAC-approved at the MS-64 level for $7,870.50. On Feb. 6, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-64+ 1918-D half dollar without a CAC sticker for $4,048.88. Earlier, on November 28, 2021, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64+ 1918-D half dollar without a CAC sticker for $5,287.50.

3. 1865 Three Cent Nickel in MS-65

On March 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-65 1865 Three Cent Nickel for $1,155. On January 30, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-65 1865 Three Cent Nickel coin without a CAC sticker for $517.50. A week earlier, GreatCollections sold another PCGS-graded MS-65 1865 Three Cent Nickel without a CAC sticker that one for $594.

4. 1940-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-66

On March 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1940-S Walking Liberty half dollar for $5,133.70. On March 13, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1940-S Walker without a CAC sticker for $914.62. On Feb. 22, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1940-S Walker without a CAC sticker for $840.

5. 1853 ‘With Arrows’ Half Dime in AU-58+

On March 22, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-58+ (fifty-eight plus) 1853 ‘With Arrows’ half dime, which was CAC-approved at the AU-58 level, for $780. On Feb. 8, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-61 (sixty-one) 1853 ‘With Arrows’ half dime without a CAC sticker for $240, less than one-third as much.

6. 1856 Quarter in MS-64

On March 22, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1856 quarter for $1,200. On December 14, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1856 quarter without a CAC sticker for $750.

7. 1899-O Morgan Dollar in MS-66

On March 22, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-66 1899-O Morgan silver dollar for $456. On March 30, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1899-O Morgan without a CAC sticker for $336. On March 2, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1899-O Morgan without a CAC sticker for $384.

8. 1936-D Texas Centennial Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-66

On March 22, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-66 1936-D Texas Independence Centennial commemorative half dollar for $384. On Feb. 16, 2022, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS-66 1936-D Texas Centennial coin without a CAC sticker for $228.

9. 1896 Half Eagle $5 Gold Coin in MS-64

On March 23, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1896 $5 gold coin for $1,560. On Nov. 30, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified MS-64 1896 $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,080.

10. 1910-S Lincoln Cent in MS-65 RD

On March 22, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1910-S Lincoln cent with a ‘full red’ (RD) designation for $810. On Dec. 15, 2021, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified MS-65 ‘full red’ (RD) 1910-S Lincoln cent without a CAC sticker for $500.

