Heritage is offering a special month-long auction featuring classic US commemorative coinage minted during the period 1892-1954. This auction, with material intended for collectors of all budgets, is available exclusively through Coins.HA.com. Bidding is already open, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Friday, January 15.

This auction features over 1,000 commemoratives, including 24 gold issues. One particularly interesting coin is a 1935 Hudson half dollar graded MS67 by PCGS. The Hudson half dollar had one of the lowest type mintages of the commemorative silver series. Today, the coins are scarce but collectible in most Mint State grades. Superb Gems such as this piece are rare, and none have been graded numerically finer by either leading service.

