The latest month-long auction from Heritage Auctions features A Special Selection of Brazilian coins, Part II, offered entirely without reserve. This auction, a follow-up to our first offering in July, features Brazilian selections for all numismatic budgets.

These Brazilian Coins lots are open for bidding now, ending with a live session scheduled for Sunday, July 26 at 8:00 PM CT, exclusively through coins.HA.com.

This auction features a number of fascinating counterstamped coins, none more so than lot 97134, a crude coin originally minted for Portugal with a value of 200 Reis. Like other Brazilian counterstamps, this one changed the value of the coin, in this case to 250 Reis. Both the host coin and the counterstamp have been graded AU by NGC.

A few of the additional offerings in this Brazilian Coins auction include:

Bid on this Brazilian Coins auction now at Coins.HA.com.

* * *

An exciting consignment opportunity presents itself, as Heritage proudly presents an auction of US coins on February 3-8 in conjunction with the Long Beach Coin & Collectibles Expo. Heritage’s Long Beach auctions have been fixtures, in conjunction with Long Beach coin shows, for literally decades. These auctions have a long-established record of attracting eager bidders and producing strong sale results for consignors, and we expect this pattern to continue.

You can personally benefit from Heritage’s connections to buyers from around the world and sell your coins alongside the millions of dollars of rare, desirable, and important offerings that have already been consigned.

The consignment deadline of December 21 will be here before you know it. Call our Consignment Hotline at 1-800-872-6467 x1000 today.

February 3-8 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction