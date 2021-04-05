Nearly $28 million in United States coins and paper money was sold in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2021 Auction, held March 24-26 at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, with internet-only sessions March 29-April 1.

The primary highlight of the auction was the D. Brent Pogue 1822 Capped Head Left half eagle that earned $8.4 million and is now the most valuable U.S. Mint gold coin ever sold. Accompanying this piece was the finest known 1797 Draped Bust half dollar that also set a record as the most valuable U.S. Mint half dollar at nearly $1.7 million. These two pieces were sold in the firm’s Rarities Night session held on Thursday, March 25, which is sure to be remembered as a historic event in American numismatics. By the end of the evening, seven lots had attained six or seven-figure prices, contributing to a total of $14.6 million for the session. Other outstanding results from Rarities Night included $288,000 for a 1796 Liberty Cap half cent and $117,000 for the finest known 1845-O quarter eagle, a new all-time record for the issue.

In addition to these treasures, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2021 Las Vegas Auction offered significant collections spanning every category in the Guide Book. Registry Set participants were thrilled with the Washington Rainbows Collection, the #1 All-Time Finest PCGS Registry Set of Washington quarters, built with a focus on exceptional toning. Notable results from the Washington Rainbows set included a MS-66 (PCGS) 1932-S that earned $75,000 and a vibrantly toned MS-68+ (PCGS) CAC 1948 that sold for $43,200.

An impressive offering of silver dollars and gold coins were sold from the Collection of Silas Stanley Roberts (1888-1966), assembled chiefly in the first half of the 20th century and fresh to the market. Results included a Top Pop AU-58 (PCGS) 1867-S $5 that brought $18,000.

The Bimyway Collection presented small cents, silver dollars, and other popular denominations in Choice or Gem Mint State grades, and featured a Proof-63 (PCGS) 1856 Flying Eagle cent that sold for $15,600.

Peace dollars and Franklin half dollars from the Pittstown Collection included a PF-67+ CAM (NGC) CAC 1950 half dollar that brought $15,600 and a MS-66 (PCGS) 1934-S dollar that sold for $24,000.

Liberty Head gold coins from the Steve Studer and Fairmont collections generated spectacular results, including $12,000 for an 1873-S half eagle and $15,600 for an 1858-O double eagle.

Magnificent early half dollars in this sale included selections from the E. Horatio Morgan, Richard Jewell, and Iron Eagle collections, with notable results of $78,000 for a 1796 Small Eagle half dollar and $38,400 for the sole finest 1825 O-104 half dollar.

Collectors of Numismatic Americana bid strongly in the Larry Baber Collection of the Medallic Works of William and Charles Barber, as shown by a Gem 1876 Diplomatic Medal that sold for $6,600. Indian Peace medals from the Larry Ness Collection claimed the top prices among the Americana, including $63,000 for a Benjamin Harrison Indian Peace Medal in silver.

The selection of U.S. currency was highlighted by the magnificent Karelian Collection, which included a PCGS Banknote CU 63 Fr.167a $100 Legal Tender Note that earned $264,000, a PMG EF 40 EPQ. Fr. 376. 1891 $50 Treasury Note that sold for $156,000, and a PCGS Banknote Ch EF 45 Fr. 377. 1890 $100 Treasury Note that achieved $168,000. Overall prices realized for U.S. currency surpassed $4.3 million in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale.

Results for the entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2021 Las Vegas Auction are now available at www.StacksBowers.com. For more information about any of these spectacular auction results or to consign your items to an upcoming Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction, contact the firm today by telephone at 800-566-2580 or by email at Info@StacksBowers.com.

