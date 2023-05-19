What Not Online Auctions
Brazil, Portugal, and Colonies Featured in May 21 Heritage Auction

By Heritage Auction
1835 1200 Reis. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.
Heritage Auctions is pleased to present the Spotlight: Brazil, Portugal, and Colonies World Coins Showcase auction, with a wide selection of elusive, early gold including fractionals at 3200 and 1600 Reis.

This Showcase is the largest inclusion of pieces from the celebrated RLM Collection we’ve had on offer in years. Apart from the gold, we present a broad selection of Colonial, United Kingdom, and Empire 960 Reis with rare hosts, varieties, and admirable grades. To complete this curated selection, one can expect Patterns, high-grade minors, and a handful of others rarities from near 400-years of expansion. This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com, with bidding continuing through the live session on Sunday, May 21.

An example of the high-quality offerings in this auction is lot 23192, an NGC-graded near-Gem 1835 1200 Reis, struck in Rio de Janeiro. This is a veritably bewitching condition for the type, which bears the highest mintage of this short-lived 1200 Reis series at just 10,616 pieces, but seldom comes to market in Mint State, let alone as a near-Gem. This piece is second only to the Goodman and Cape Coral specimen, with the next finest example placing a whole three points lower on the NGC census. In hand, timid luster makes its way around the ethereally-toned flan, a steely blend of pewter, pearl, and smoke, that energizes the deeply engraved devices. This is an excellent opportunity for discerning collectors of type coins from Brazil.

Some of the other intriguing offerings in this auction include:

Bid on these coins now, exclusively at Coins.HA.com.

