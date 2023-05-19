U.S. Coin, Crypto Rarities in Stack’s Bowers June 2023 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to announce their June 2023 Showcase Auction, the official auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Summer Expo. This sale represents the kick-off to the firm’s exciting summer auction season and offers impressive selections of Numismatic Americana, Colonial and United States coins, and Physical Cryptocurrency.

The sale begins on Tuesday, June 13 with Session 1 featuring Numismatic Americana and Early American Coins.

This session is highlighted by a remarkable array of Indian Peace medals including such rarities as an original 1801 Thomas Jefferson medal in silver and an 1881 James A. Garfield medal with provenance to a Jicarilla Apache Chief. Also of note is a phenomenal collection of Civil War Sutler tokens from the Bill Kelly Collection, Libertas Americana-related medals from the Martin Logies Collection, and a delightful selection of Massachusetts silver coins from the Randall Perham Collection.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries Rarities Night session, beginning at 2 PM Pacific Time on June 13, presents diverse world-class numismatic treasures, including a legendary 1879 Flowing-Hair $4 gold Stella graded Proof-61 (PCGS).

A group of fresh 1793 Flowing Hair Chain cents are presented from the George Henry Carman Collection, led by a delightful VF-30 (PCGS) example. Specialists in 20th-century issues will delight in more modern rarities like a Proof-67+ (PCGS) CAC 1936 Walking Liberty half dollar and a 1950 Franklin half dollar graded Proof-66 Deep Cameo (PCGS).

Also found in Rarities Night are a top pop Proof-65+ Deep Cameo (PCGS) CAC 1872 Liberty Seated silver dollar, a MS-62 (PCGS) 1839-O Classic Head quarter eagle, a Proof-67 (NGC) 1908 Indian quarter eagle, an AU-50 (PCGS) 1854-D three-dollar gold piece, a 1907 High Relief, Wire Rim Saint-Gaudens double eagle graded MS-65 (PCGS), and a MS-65+ (PCGS) 1915 Saint-Gaudens double eagle.

Session 3 offers a comprehensive parade of U.S. coins ranging from small cents through gold coinage, patterns, and territorial issues.

A bold 1860 Clark, Gruber & Co. $10 gold piece from the George Henry Carman Collection serves as a session highlight. Morgan silver dollars from Gramp’s Coin Collection and from the Rick Collection, Part I, deliver the most prized dates of the series as well as the most elusive VAM varieties.

Gold coins from the Liberty Head and Saint-Gaudens series have attracted great demand as of late, and this session features an MS-64+ (PCGS) CAC 1891 Liberty Head half eagle, an AU-58 (NGC) 1883-CC Liberty Head double eagle, and a 1908 No Motto Saint-Gaudens double eagle graded MS-67 (NGC).

Session 4 on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 14 presents an exciting offering of Physical Bitcoins and Cryptocurrency.

Highlighting this session is a magnificent 2013 Casascius 1 Bitcoin in silver that represents a trophy coin within this category. Also offered from the Casascius series are examples of the 0.1 Bitcoin in silver, the 0.5 Bitcoin in Brass, and several rare varieties of the brass 1 Bitcoin – including the 2011 Error variety and the even more elusive 2012 issue.

The Lealana series is represented by a formidable four-coin set including the 0.1, 0.25, 0.5 and “Gold B” 1 Bitcoin and a three-coin set of the rare Buyer Funded, Black Address variety including the 0.1, 0.25, and 0.5 Bitcoin.

Among the collector-favorite BTCC series, there are several “poker chip” types, as well as the rare 0.1 Bitcoin struck in Titanium.

Satori coinage is represented by a great mix of Pre-Fork and Post-Fork, as well as an original 50-coin roll with consecutive serial numbers offered across several lots. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is also proud to present the first PCGS-graded examples from the Crypto Imperator series to be offered publicly.

In addition to Bitcoin, there are significant rarities from the Litecoin currency including issues by Lealana, Cryptovest, and Genesis. The Non-Loaded category is marked by an extremely rare Redeemed 2011 Casascius Bitcoin Storage Bar and a Redeemed Casascius 5 Bitcoin. The Non-Loaded Lealana coinage is highlighted by a silver Unfunded 2013 Lealana 0.5 Bitcoin and several different varieties of the silver Unfunded 2021 “Bitcoin Cent” 0.01 Bitcoins, among others.

The four Live Bidding sessions will be followed by Internet Only Sessions 5 and 6 hosted on the firm’s website StacksBowers.com on July 15-16. For more information on the June Showcase Auction or to inquire about consigning to a future Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale call (800) 458-4646 or email [email protected].