CACG Becomes Grand Co-Sponsor of Great American Coin Show

For the first time, CAC Grading, LLC (CACG) is a sponsor of a coin show and will be the Official Grading Service for the inaugural Great American Coin and Collectibles Show at the Tampa, Florida Convention Center, September 11-14, 2024. The show is being created and managed for Coin World publisher Amos Media by Shepherd Expos Management, founded by veteran professional numismatist and show planner Larry Shepherd.

“CAC Grading (CACG) has not sponsored a show before, but with the combination of Publisher Rick Amos and Larry Shepherd we know the Tampa show will be a blockbuster. We are happy to be part of it as a Grand Co-Sponsor and the Official Grading Service,” stated John Albanese, Chief Executive Officer and founder of CAC.

“John Albanese is one of the most important numismatic icons of our time. His endorsement by having CACG as our Grand Co-Sponsor is a tremendous reflection of confidence in the Tampa show,” emphasized Shepherd.

The United States Mint will have the first public sales of the 2024 Proof Morgan and Peace silver dollars at the show on September 12. CACG is planning to have a limited number of these coins available with special Advanced Delivery encapsulation insert labels.

“We’ve had a positive response to our accurate grading standards, and have been pleased with the results when CAC-stickered and CACG-graded coins are sold. Accurate grading is essential for the future of the rare coin market,” stated CACG President Ron Drzewucki.

More than 700 dealers are expected to participate in the show. Public hours are on Wednesday, September 11, from noon to 5:30 pm; Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13, from 10 am to 5:30 pm; and on Saturday, September 14, from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

Admission is $15 from Tuesday to Friday, and admission is free for everyone on Saturday.

For additional information about the CACG-sponsored Great American Coin and Collectibles Show as well as discount hotel rates and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.GACC.show or contact Larry Shepherd at (719) 464-8801 or [email protected].

* * *