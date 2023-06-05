Celts, Germans, and the Mediterranean in the Light of Coinage: Long Table 139 With David Wigg-Wolf

Both the “Celts” and the “Germans” used and produced coins that were influenced by the coinages of the Mediterranean world. In this video, David Wigg-Wolf, numismatist at the Romano-Germanic Commission of the German Archaeological Institute, explores why these northern European neighbors needed the coins, and what role the interactions the Celts and Germans had with the Mediterranean played in the introduction and development of their respective coinages.

