Celts, Germans, and the Mediterranean in the Light of Coinage: Long Table 139 With David Wigg-Wolf

By American Numismatic Society

 

Both the “Celts” and the “Germans” used and produced coins that were influenced by the coinages of the Mediterranean world. In this video, David Wigg-Wolf, numismatist at the Romano-Germanic Commission of the German Archaeological Institute, explores why these northern European neighbors needed the coins, and what role the interactions the Celts and Germans had with the Mediterranean played in the introduction and development of their respective coinages.

Every Friday at 1:00 pm ET, the Long Table series brings together American Numismatic Society (ANS) members from around the country. Lead by ANS staff, outside numismatic curators, authors, enthusiasts, historians, and many more, each talk offers the opportunity to take an hour away from your busy day to discuss all things numismatic, exchange views and ideas, and speak directly with fellow members and with the ANS.

Watch Recorded Long Tables on the ANS YouTube Channel

