Certified Coin Marketplace – CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in May 2023

By Certified Acceptance Corporation

In addition to realizing impressive prices in internet sales during the month of May, CAC-approved coins fared well in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1909-S VDB Lincoln Cent in MS-66

1909-S V.D.B. Cent. CAC approved MS66RD. Image: Heritage Auctions.
1909-S V.D.B. Cent. CAC approved MS66RD. Image: Heritage Auctions.

On May 3, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1909-S VDB Lincoln cent for $28,800. On February 9, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1909-S VDB Lincoln, without a CAC sticker, for $15,000. Both coins were designated as having ‘Full Red’ (RD) color by PCGS.

2. 1795 Flowing Hair ‘Two Leaves’ Dollar in AU-53

1795 Two-Leaves Dollar. CAC-approved AU53. Image: Heritage Auctions.
1795 Two-Leaves Dollar. CAC-approved AU53. Image: Heritage Auctions.

On May 3, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-53 grade 1795 ‘Two Leaves’ silver dollar for $37,200. Two days later, on May 5, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-53+ 1795 ‘Two Leaves’ silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $30,000. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.

3. 1925-S Peace Dollar in MS-65

On May 3, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1925-S Peace silver dollar for $72,000. A year earlier, on May 5, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1925-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $16,800. On April 5, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1925-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, also for $16,800. On Feb. 27, 2022, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1925-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for this same price, $16,800.

Yes, market levels for MS-65 grade 1925-S Peace dollars may have increased from winter/spring 2022 to winter/spring 2023. Even if so, any such increase would not account for the difference between $72,000 for a CAC-approved MS-65 1925-S and $16,800 each for multiple PCGS-graded MS-65 1925-S Peace dollars.

4. 1855 Gold Dollar Gold in MS-66

1855 Gold Dollar in CAC-approved MS66. Image: Heritage Auctions.
1855 Gold Dollar in CAC-approved MS66. Image: Heritage Auctions.

On May 3, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1855 One Dollar Gold piece for $50,400. On Feb. 4, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1855 One Dollar Gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $31,200. Market levels for these were certainly not higher in May 2023 than they were in February 2022.

5. 1907 Barber Half Dollar in MS-64

On May 14, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1907 half dollar for $1,651.17. On March 28, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1907 half, without a CAC sticker, for $1,080.

6. 1923-D Peace Dollar in MS-65

On May 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1923-D Peace dollar for $2,256.10. On March 8, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1923-D Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,020. On Feb. 15, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1923-D Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $840. Market levels for these have not increased so far in 2023.

7. 1936 Satin Finish Buffalo Nickel in Proof 68

1936 PCGS PR66 CAC Buffalo nickel. Image: Legend Rare Coin Auctions.
1936 PCGS PR66 CAC Buffalo nickel. Image: Legend Rare Coin Auctions.

On May 25, Legend Rare Coins auctioned a CAC-approved 1936 Satin Finish (Type One), certified Proof-68 Buffalo nickel for $6,250. On May 4, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Satin Finish Proof-68 1936 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $4,680.

8. 1916-D Mercury Dime in MS-64

On May 25, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1916-D Mercury dime for $29,000. On July 14, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1916-D Mercury dime, without a CAC sticker, for $24,001.20. Both coins had a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation from PCGS.

9. 1920 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle in MS-64

On May 25, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1920 $20 gold coin for $10,500. On Jan. 13, Heritage sold two PCGS-graded MS-64 1920 $20 gold coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker. One realized $5640, and the other brought $4440. Even if market levels for these were a little higher in May than they were in January, a difference in market levels could not possibly account for all the difference between $10,500 and $5,640.

10. 1923-S Monroe Doctrine Commemorative Half Dollar

CAC-approved MS66 Monroe half dollar. Image: Legend Rare Coin Auctions.
CAC-approved MS66 Monroe half dollar. Image: Legend Rare Coin Auctions.

On May 25, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1923-S Monroe Doctrine commemorative half dollar for $3,000. On April 24, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1923-S Monroe half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $780. On Dec. 28, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1923-S Monroe half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for this same price, $780. The just mentioned CAC-approved coin brought nearly four times as much.

