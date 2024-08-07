Chester A. Arthur Presidential Silver Medal Available August 8

The Chester A. Arthur Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint starting on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at noon EDT. Arthur assumed the presidency after President James A. Garfield’s death on September 19, 1881, and served as the 21st President of the United States from 1881 to 1885.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs of the silver medal honoring President Chester A. Arthur are by sculptor Charles E. Barber, the Mint’s sixth Chief Engraver.

The obverse depicts a bust of the President with the inscription “CHESTER A. ARTHUR.” The reverse features a laurel wreath with the inscriptions “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES” and “INAUGURATED SEPTEMBER 20, 1881.”

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. The Chester A. Arthur Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $90. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit catalog.usmint.gov/chester-a-arthur-presidential-silver-medal-S821.html (product code S821).

To view additional medals in this series, visit catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is canceled. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions to learn more.

* * *