Heritage Offers Treasures From the Bottom of the Sea August 19

The August 19 Spotlight: Shipwreck and Treasure World Coins Showcase from Heritage Auctions is dedicated to the treasures salvaged from the depths of history. This showcase features an array of gold “Finger” bars and Rincón 2 and 4 Reales from the famed “Golden Fleece” shipwreck. Additionally, you will find various gold and silver issues recovered from the historic 1715 Fleet, along with a remarkable Tumbaga bar, detailed below. The auction also includes fascinating examples from Spanish and Dutch shipwrecks, offering collectors and enthusiasts a unique glimpse into the nautical past.

The Tumbaga bar is a curious example and one of a few extant lacking original assayer markers. At 3.88 lbs, it measures 236 x 62 x 15 mm. It was salvaged from the “Tumbaga wreck” (c. 1528 off Grand Bahama Island), nicknamed after the vast amount of Tumbaga pieces recovered. The Tumbaga, a term learnt by Conquistadors in their first expeditions, were low-fineness, gold or silver ornate relics treasured by original American cultures. From idols to jewelry, mortuary masks to ceremonial ornaments, these were the first precious metal spoils looted by the Spaniards during their incursions into the continent. Though a few intricate and lavish pieces were brought back to Spain, most were crudely melted down — some theorizing they used the native’s methods of casting — and swiftly shipped to the king.

The “Tumbaga Wreck” is from perhaps the oldest shipwreck treasure yet unearthed in the New World. Before the salvaging of the wreck in the early 1990s, little to no study had been done regarding these early, important pieces. Douglas R. Armstrong was hired by Marex, the salvaging company, to conserve about 200 bars retrieved. Armstrong promptly realized how important the discovery was and took the opportunity to do a thorough study of this unprecedented group of bars. An extensive analysis of the stamps and purity of the pieces made it possible to better understand these archaic numismatic items from the first European settlers to conquer the Americas.

