(n.)

In heraldry, a chief is the upper part of a shield, typically one third of the shield’s total size, that contrasts with the remainder of the design. It is depicted as a horizontal bar or stripe that lays atop the paleways, or vertical stripes. Usually thicker than the vertical stripes, a chief can be seen on numerous federal shields found on the reverses of U.S. coins.

See also AZURE, another heraldic motif that can be found on the coinage of the United States.

