The ANA has been the shining beacon of numismatic education for over a century and it has been my honor to serve as your governor.

During my first term, I was appointed Chairman of the IT Committee. I made it my top priority to launch virtual learning. On a shoestring budget and working with several committees and the truly amazing staff, we were able to put together the first stage of what I coined The Graduate Numismatist Program. Thousands of members eagerly joined our amazing online classes.

Because of my contacts with eBay, the ANA has been able to explore ways for the two organizations to expand the hobby and protect numismatic consumers. The new relationship will also allow the ANA market its branded products to a much larger audience and encourage new collectors to become members.

Using the power of social media and working with Mary Lynn Garrett and the Fund Development Committee, I was able to encourage dealers and collectors nationwide to contribute over $10,000 when we needed it the most – with much of it going towards our youth programs. Social media is a tool that the ANA must continue to capitalize on. I was instrumental in forming the first official Facebook group for our members. Hundreds of members strong, we now see collectors and dealers interacting in a positive way every day.

The IT committee also worked to bring greater accuracy and accountability to our inventory of the ANA Money Museum and library. These pillars of the ANA can better serve members with the help of technology. I look forward to exploring ways to improve both departments with the staff and committees.

Despite the COVID crisis, the ANA has done remarkably well, as can be seen by the huge spike in membership. We cannot let that momentum slow. We need the right energy and fresh new ideas on the Board. None of these projects would have come to fruition without the vision and dedicated work of the president, staff, committees, and the Board. I ask for your vote to continue to work for you. Please vote!

Rob Oberth

ANA Governor