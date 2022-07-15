$100 Million of Rare Coins and Sunken Treasure at ANA World's Fair of Money

The public can view historic coins, banknotes and medals, and learn what their old money may be worth at this family-friendly event

More than $100 million of historic rare coins and currency including the first Midwest displays of recovered California Gold Rush sunken treasure, centuries-old George Washington medals, and a mis-made 1943 penny valued at $1 million will be displayed at the family-friendly Chicago World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, August 16-20, 2022.

Visitors can also see museum-quality displays of documents signed by Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and others; a $3 million nickel; and a rare silver dollar insured for $4 million. Another highlight of the show will be an extraordinary exhibit of historic California Gold Rush artifacts recovered from the 1857 sinking of the fabled “Ship of Gold“, SS Central America, including the remnants of a Wells Fargo treasure shipment box.

“More than 500 dealers will be buying and selling rare coins, vintage paper money, medals, and tokens in all price ranges, as well as gold and silver. The U.S. Mint will be in attendance along with recently-appointed Mint Director, Ventris Gibson. Many of the experts will provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old money,” said Kim Kiick, executive director of the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA), organizer of the five-day event.

“The public can take photos with costumed Abraham Lincoln and Ben Franklin reenactors and participate in educational seminars, and children can enjoy a treasure trivia game,” she added.

“Money is history you can hold in your hands. Every coin, banknote, medal, or token has a story to tell about people, places, and events,” explained Dr. Ralph Ross, president of the 28,000-member organization. “The World’s Fair of Money is an educational event open to everyone. It is considered the biggest week of the year for coin collectors and anyone interested in the fascinating history of money.”

Attendees can book a hotel room at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare or the Hilton Rosemont hotels at a reduced convention rate. The special ANA rate is guaranteed until July 19 or until the ANA hotel blocks have been filled. Mention the World’s Fair of Money when booking to secure the promotional rate.

Hosted by the Chicago Coin Club, the Chicago World’s Fair of Money will be held in Hall F of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, in Rosemont.

Public hours are Tuesday, August 16, from 1 to 6 pm; Wednesday through Friday, August 17 to 19, from 10 am to 6 pm; and Saturday, August 20, from 10 am to 4 pm. The last admission is 30 minutes prior to closing.

Public admission Tuesday through Friday is $10 daily. Children 12 and under are admitted free daily and admission is free for everyone on Saturday.

Corporate sponsors of the World’s Fair of Money include GreatCollections, the ANA’s official auctioneer; Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), and Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), the ANA’s official grading and conservation services.

Additional information about the American Numismatic Association is available by visiting money.org or calling (719) 632-2646. To learn more about the World’s Fair of Money, visit WorldsFairofMoney.com, call (800) 482-9828 or email [email protected].

