Long Beach Expo Coin Show Returns in September 2021 Near PCGS Headquarters

Professional Coin Grading Service celebrates the first Long Beach Expo Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show in more than one year after several cancelations related to COVID-19

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) heralds the return of the Long Beach Expo Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show in Long Beach, California, just a few miles from the third-party grading service’s offices in nearby Santa Ana. The comeback of this popular southern California coin, banknote, and sports collectibles show has long been anticipated, particularly as the event was last held in February 2020, mere weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping through the United States.

“We’re optimistic about the continuing return of coin shows, the Long Beach Expo among them,” says PCGS President Brett Charville. “It’s near our headquarters, and we’ve been making appearances at this important show since our early days – and they’ve been huge PCGS supporters, too. The first Long Beach Expo since February 2020 is just another sign that our hobby is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy.”

“PCGS plans to be offering on-site grading at the Long Beach Expo,” announces PCGS Senior Events Manager Samantha Dark. “Contingent upon any unforeseen changes related to pandemic safety protocols or other unexpected situations, we will be there offering Show Submissions through Friday, October 1, 2021, at 5:00 PM and will continue all other service-level submissions until late morning on Saturday, October 2, 2021.”

The next Long Beach Expo, ordinarily held three times a year, will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center from September 30 through October 2, 2021. In addition to hundreds of dealers, educational exhibits, and other highlights, there will be a landmark Heritage Auctions event offering rare coins, banknotes, and much more.

Please visit www.longbeachexpo.com for the latest information about the show, including any safety protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.