PCGS Teams Up With Whatnot & CoinsTV to Debut New Holder

Inaugural PCGS Whatnot Labels Available Exclusively June 4

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) has been selected by Whatnot, the fastest-growing live-streaming marketplace for collectibles, to launch its first exclusive coin collectible. CoinsTV, the first online shopping network exclusively for coin collectors, is partnering with Whatnot to debut a 2022 American Silver Eagle in MS70 with a special Inaugural Issue designation live from the Whatnot booth at the Collect-A-Con convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Just 200 total 2022 American Silver Eagles featuring the new Whatnot labels have been produced in two exclusive designs. A limited number will be available for sale at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on June 4 with limited drops throughout the following week. Collectors can sign up for a Whatnot account to receive $10 off their first purchase (no minimum purchase required).

Whatnot is the biggest live-stream shopping platform in the U.S, by purchase. Whatnot’s live-stream shopping platform captures the excitement of the in-person experience, allowing communities and fandoms to connect in real-time, 24/7, and engage with their favorite sellers over vintage rarities and new products alike. The company began with collectibles like FunkoPops and Pokémon cards and has now expanded to dozens of categories, including coins and other forms of money.

* * *

About Professional Coin Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified nearly 50 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of over $48 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is a live-stream platform and marketplace that allows collectors and enthusiasts to connect with their community to buy and sell verified products on a safe and secure platform. For more information, visit www.whatnot.com.

About CoinsTV

CoinsTV is an online shopping network for coin collectors, featuring over 20 hours of unique live-streaming content produced weekly and thousands of offerings. You can visit their site at www.coinstv.net.

