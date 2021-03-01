<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #152: Completing a DANSCO 7070

Charles Morgan and Chris Bulfinch start off this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast discussing the recent high price paid for a coin in a very early PCGS holder and issues surrounding the potential redesign of U.S. Currency.

After that, Charles and Chris break down everything you need to know about completing various DANSCO albums, culminating with the DANSCO 7070 coin album.

The DANSCO 7070, also known as the United States Type album, collects one example of most major types of U.S. coins struck from 1800 onward.

This was always a deceptively difficult album for most collectors to put together, but it’s made even more difficult considering most higher-end classic U.S. coins are now encapsulated in certified holders.

Charles and Chris believe that spectacular coins should stay protected in encapsulated holders, but a certain type of coin makes a perfect candidate for a DANSCO album.

If you’ve ever wanted to complete a DANSCO 7070 album, this episode is for you!

