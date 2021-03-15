CoinWeek Podcast #154: Beware the Ides of March

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

While the particulars of the Roman calendar, with its demarcation of kalends, nones, and ides, are now largely forgotten by those not ensconced in academia, one date, immortalized by a history-changing bloody coup and popularized by a famous bard from Stratford-Upon-Avon, remains in the collective consciousness and carries with it an ominous warning – BEWARE!

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek Ancients writer Mike Markowitz lays down his pugio and tells you the gripping story of the death of Julius Caesar and its impact on coins.

* * *

The CoinWeek Podcast – Beware the Ides of March is brought to you by PCGS. PCGS has set a high bar for securing your great coins and paper money collectibles by announcing that all PCGS coin and banknote holders henceforward will be fitted for free with new NFC Anti-counterfeiting technology.

The threat of buying deceptive counterfeits is real and with this new technology, you will have peace of mind whenever you buy PCGS-graded classic, early, and modern U.S. coins, world coins, or banknotes.

To learn how to take advantage of these exclusive offers and discounts on your next grading submission, visit www.pcgs.com.

* * *

CoinWeek is the #1 website online for news and information about numismatics.

For four years running, the CoinWeek Podcast has been recognized by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) as the hobby’s Best Audio Program. CoinWeek has also won the NLG Award for the best Numismatic Website for six of the past seven years!

©2021 Collecting Media, LLC

Coinweek is the Gold Standard for independent online media concerning rare coin and currency news; with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.

More news and videos about coin collecting at CoinWeek

.