Stack’s Bowers Sale of Pogue Collection US Paper Money Realizes More Than $9.2 Million

Stack’s Bowers Galleries remarkable offering of the D. Brent Pogue Collection Part VI – Masterpieces of United States Paper Money realized over $9.2 million USD during the firm’s March 2020 Auction, held at their Santa Ana, California headquarters Thursday, March 19. The prices realized for the 230 lots averaged more than $40,000 each and 27 notes brought six-figure results. For complete results, visit the Auction Archive at StacksBowers.com. (All prices include the buyer’s fee).

The marvelous Pogue collection of United States paper money was assembled over many years and featured a number of notes that are the finest examples graded for their type. Particular emphasis was also placed on highly desirable serial number 1 notes and rare “Star” replacement notes.

Lot 6063 presented an incredible Fr.167a 1863 $100 Legal Tender Note graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ that brought the highest price of the sale, realizing $432,000. It is the finest known example of the ever-popular “Spread Eagle” design, which was the nation’s first $100 Legal Tender design type.

Two famed Series of 1869 “Rainbow” notes brought prices well into the six-figure range. A Fr.151 $50 Legal Tender Note graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ in lot 6058 garnered $300,000, while lot 6064, a Fr.168 $100 Legal Tender Note, also graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ, sold for $312,000.

Headlining the remarkable offering of serial number 1 notes in the collection was a Fr.1074a 1914 $100 Red Seal Federal Reserve Note from the Philadelphia district graded Choice Uncirculated 64 by PMG. The note, offered in lot 6131, is one of only five serial number 1 examples known for the type and realized $156,000 in Thursday night’s session.

The finest known Fr.282★ 1923 $5 “Porthole” Silver Certificate Star Note, graded Superb Gem Uncirculated 68 EPQ by PMG, was sold for $43,200 (lot 6087) and was the highest grossing replacement note in the auction.

