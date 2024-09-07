Fun With Money Patch – The ANA and Scouting

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



Fun With Money is a Council Patch awarded to scouts for completing a seven of 12 coin-related educational objectives laid out by the Girl Scouts of America (GSA) in cooperation with the American Numismatic Association (ANA), a Congressionally chartered non-profit educational organization. The patch’s design features a 1921 Peace Dollar surrounded by a sky blue blue border with an inscription that reads FUN WITH MONEY and ANA · GIRL SCOUTS.

The required activities cover a range of basic numismatic topics, from identifying the parts of a coin, identifying individuals who appear on coins and paper money, discussing contemporary numismatic topics such as whether we should do away with pennies and dollar bills, to building a small collection or putting together a numismatic exhibit.

Another aspect of the Fun With Money activity is it provides girls with the opportunity to interface with the ANA’s Young Numismatist program, an important focus for the association.

For information on the Boy Scouts of American Coin Collecting Merit Badge see our article “Coin Collecting Merit Badge Tips for Teachers and Scouts“.

