Sole Top Pop 1954 Franklin Half Dollar Proof Offered by GreatCollections

GreatCollections is known for offering high-grade Franklin Half Dollars with high eye appeal, and this month is no exception. In two weeks, bidding ends for several high-end Franklin Halves certified by NGC, and one of the top highlights is this 1954 Franklin Half Dollar Proof graded PF69 Ultra Cameo. It is the sole finest Ultra Cameo 1954 Proof in the NGC Census, and one of only 108 given the UCAM designation.

Adding to the appeal is the special holder signed by Franklin Half Dollar expert and Rare Collectibles TV show host Rick Tomaska

The 1954 Franklin Half Dollar Proof

The Franklin Half Dollar is famous for being one of the standout coins in the United States Mint’s annual Proof Sets produced between 1950 and 1963. Thanks in no small part to dealers like Tomaska, collecting Proof Franklins has enjoyed a steady increase in popularity in the hobby over the last couple of decades. The Philadelphia Mint struck 233,300 pieces in 1954, but collector demand is only going up.

The current specimen features quite a strong strike, especially on the lettering, and the contrast between the almost-dark-blue fields and the blast-white design in relief is about as appealing as it gets for the Franklin Half Dollar. The best-of-the-best among the Franklin Halves have sold for over $90,000; at the time of writing, the starting bid on this top-pop 1954 Franklin Proof is $110,000. Check it out at the link above before the lot closes on September 15.

