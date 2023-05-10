Grading and Counterfeit Seminars Offered at World’s Fair of Money

The American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money (WorldsFairOfMoney.com) is being hosted at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 8-12. The show brings coin collectors together from all over the world, featuring hundreds of dealers, auctions, displays of rare treasures, educational opportunities, and more.

Leading up to the show, the ANA is holding two pre-show seminars to help collectors expand their knowledge in grading U.S. coins and identifying counterfeits. The courses are:

Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins

Knowledge of coin grading not only makes collectors more confident on the bourse floor but also adds to the enjoyment of the hobby by helping take the worry out of numismatic purchases. Learn how U.S. coins should be graded according to the latest ANA and market standards. The seminar covers many topics and emphasizes the fundamental principles of grading circulated U.S. coins, including the history and evolution of grading standards, analysis of a coin’s focal points, technical and market grading, how to determine initial signs of wear and evaluating surface marks, strike, luster, and eye appeal.

Instructor: Rod Gillis, former ANA Education Director

Time: August 6-7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $350 for non-members, $250 for ANA members

Counterfeit Detection: Classic Fakes & Chinese-Made Counterfeits

This class will debut one of the largest collections of Chinese-made counterfeits of United States colonials, coins, tokens, bullion, and bars. Hundreds of never-before-seen, recently made examples will be available to examine along with the ANA’s Counterfeit Detection Set of older and highly deceptive fakes. The seminar will provide attendees with information on counterfeit detection of Key Date and Mintmarked coins, U.S. gold coins, and the latest wave of deceptive Chinese-made counterfeits. There will be both a digital presentation and an extensive hands-on coin examination.

Instructor: Brian Silliman, professional numismatist, Brian Silliman Rare Coins, and former NGC grader/conserver and ANA authenticator/conserver.

Time: August 6-7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $350 for non-members, $250 for ANA members

The deadline to register for the seminars is June 28. For more information and to register, visit info.money.org/wfm-webinars-2023. For questions, email [email protected] or call (719) 482-9848.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions, and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.