Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomePeopleHarry “Parkyakarkus” Einstein - Famous American Coin Collectors

Harry “Parkyakarkus” Einstein – Famous American Coin Collectors

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
Harry Einstein relaxes in 1938. Image colorized by CoinWeek.
Harry Einstein relaxes in 1938. Image colorized by CoinWeek.

Born May 6, 1904 in Boston, Massachusetts. Died November 23, 1958 in Hollywood, California. ANA #7174. ANS member from 1945-1949.

* * *

Harry Einstein (also known as Harry Parke) was a comedian and radio personality, best known for his character “Parkyakarkus”, who made recurring appearances on the Eddie Cantor Show.

Einstein was also the father of actors Albert Brooks and Bob Einstein.

Einstein was a friend of Abe Kosoff and a notable coin collector in his own right, having dibs on much of Kosoff’s best material.

Harry Einstein Collection Catalog.
Harry Einstein Collection Catalog.

In 1945, Einstein placed advertisements in The Numismatist under his Parkyakarkus moniker, seeking gold coins for his personal collection.

He died of a heart attack on November 24, 1958, after giving a monologue at the Friars dinner for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

On June 23-25, 1986, Bowers and Merena auctioned Einstein’s collection and other properties. Among Einstein’s holdings were nearly complete sets of gold dollars, three dollar gold coins, and a $4 Stella – as well as several key date eagles and half eagles.

The sale is also notable as the Garrett 1804 dollar headlined the proceedings.

* * *

Sources

Hill, David. “Parkyakarkus: The Story of a Coin Collector”, ANS Pocket Change Blog. Published April 2023.

* * *

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
William Jennings Bryan’s Cross of Gold Speech

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stacks Bowers Auction

J Durham Coin Auctions

Doug Winter Numismatics Branch Mint Gold

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Privacy Policy  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.