Landmark World and Ancient Coin Collections in Stack’s Bowers August Showcase Auction

As an event auctioneer partner of the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has again assembled a sensational summer classic – the August 2024 Global Showcase Auction. For World and Ancient coins, this year’s offering stands out, featuring over 5,000 lots, high estimates that exceed $10 million, and a tremendous assortment of specialty collections. Taking place over eight sessions, the live auctioneer event begins on Monday, August 12 and concludes on Saturday, August 17. Internet-exclusive sessions resume on Wednesday, August 21 and wrap up on August 23.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated collection to be offered is that of Richard Margolis, a long-time American dealer, collector, and scholar. Part I of the Margolis Collection was sold earlier this year and consisted of American-related issues. Part II begins the offering of Margolis’ French material, for which he was well known. Off the market for over a half century (or more in many cases), this installment highlights Essais (Patterns), Trials, and other curiosities from the reign of Louis XVI through Napoleon’s period as Premier Consul of the republican government. Without question, the premier item is a 20 franc gold essai of Napoleon from year 12. Quite possibly unique, this coin features an ornamental edge and has been graded Specimen-65+ Cameo by PCGS. Other highlights include an exceptionally rare essai Ecu of Louis XVI and a stunning one-ounce silver essai that depicts that classic “genius writing the constitution” motif.

The 2024 Global Showcase will also feature the second part of the Emilio M. Ortiz (EMO) Collection, presenting Latin American Republican Cuartillos. Focused on the diminutive ¼ Real denomination, this collection contains some of the rarest issues from the period after Latin American countries gained their independence from Spain. Among the most intriguing items is an off-metal silver striking from the Mexican province of Zacatecas. Exceptionally diverse in its composition, other highlights include extremely rare cuartillos from Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, and Guatemala.

Other specialized collections include the S.P. Rutherford Collection, also focused on coins from Latin America. While the collection contains some of the most sought-after pillar dollar issues from the series, it also showcases a laudable assortment of “royal” issues, 1715 Plate Fleet recovered treasure, and a Latin American-inspired “Greenland Dollar”. Other fantastic collections include another installment of the Augustana Collection, which specializes in Czechoslovakian gold; the Marcos Urrutia Collection, which features a complete set of Simon Bolivar 8 Scudos from Bolivia’s early republican period; the Stephen R. Parks Collection of Medallic Arts, and the Frank W. Grove Collection of Mexican Masonic Medals.

Individual highlights abound as well, with standouts including an extremely rare 10 Ducat issue from Regensburg, Germany; an impressive Russian platinum 12 Rubles from 1833; and one of the finest observed portrait Morabetinos of Alfonso IX of Spain.

Among items from the Ancient world will be found a gold stater from the time of Alexander “the Great”; a well-centered aureus from Caracalla; and a superbly styled silver tetradrachm from Bruttium that features a lion head on one side and the head of Apollo on the other.

The entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2024 Global Showcase auction is available for viewing and presale bidding at StacksBowers.com. The firm is currently accepting consignments for their fall auctions and 2025 Showcase events. To include your coins, medals, tokens, and paper money in an upcoming auction, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries by telephone at 800-458-4646 or by email at [email protected].

* * *