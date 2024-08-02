Liberty Seated Half Dollar, Motto With Drapery, Arrows (1873-1874) | CoinWeek

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The Liberty Seated Half Dollar underwent its final change in 1873, when the Mint Act of February 12, 1873 increased its weight from 12.44 to 12.5 grams by adding a minuscule amount of silver. This was done to apply a metric uniformity to the coin’s weight. To denote this change in tenor, the arrow device that bookends the date–first use to denote a reduction in the weight of subsidiary silver coins in 1853–was reprised.

Interestingly, the higher weight of the new half dollar was within the legal tolerances (plus or minus 0.2 grams) of the previous type, and some researchers have speculated that older blanks were ‘used up’ for the 1873 and 1874 issues.

Due to the change, many pre-1873 Liberty Seated Half Dollars were redeemed and melted down by the United States Mint. This contributes to the scarcity of many pre-1873 With Motto halves.

The arrows were used for just two years, and in 1875, the Liberty Seated Half Dollar resumed production with the normal date. No further changes were made to the denomination until the Barber Half Dollar was introduced in 1892.

The “Crime of ’73” and Its Solution

The 1873 Mint Act was notable for other reasons, as well. The Act abolished the domestic dollar coin and introduced the heavier Trade Dollar to meet this country’s trade and export needs. As a result, the half dollar became the largest denomination of silver coin with widespread circulation. A half dollar was a significant amount of money in the early 1870s, as two coins would have approximated a day’s wages for most industrial workers.

A combination of the reappearance of smaller-denomination silver coins into circulation after the Civil War, a glut of newly mined silver from Nevada, huge amounts of foreign silver entering the market, and the Trade Dollar’s inability to provide a sufficient outlet for that bullion eventually earned the 1873 Act the title of the “Crime of 1873” by silver interests.

The ‘crime’ was that silver purchases by the U.S. government declined dramatically, which resulted in reduced profits for the silver industry. The solution to this problem was political: the 1878 Bland-Allison Act, which mandated monthly purchases of millions of ounces of silver bullion by the Federal Government to produce a new dollar coin (the best denomination for using up a lot of silver), the Morgan Dollar.

How Much Are Liberty Seated Half Dollars Worth?

Several hundred Liberty Seated With Drapery, Motto, and Arrows business strike half dollars have been certified. Prices are moderate up to Select Uncirculated but high as near-Gem and finer. A few Prooflike pieces have been certified. Higher-priced dates include the 1873-CC and 1874-CC, which are very expensive as Select Uncirculated and finer.

Most Proof examples are moderately priced through Select Proof and expensive as Gem or finer. The 1873 and 1874 With Arrows are about twice as expensive per grade as No Arrows Proofs. Cameo and Deep Cameo/Ultra Cameo examples have been certified and have slight premiums over non-cameo pieces, though higher as Gem and finer.

Design

Obverse:

The obverse shows Liberty in flowing robes seated on a rock, head turned back to her right. Tied with a barely discernible band, long locks of curly hair cascade down her back and across the shoulder. Her left arm is bent, holding a pole topped by a Liberty cap, while the extended right arm supports a Union shield leaning against the rock. Across the shield is a curved banner with the word LIBERTY. Thirteen six-pointed stars form a circle around the top two-thirds of the coin inside a denticulated rim, seven stars to the left, five to the right, and one between Liberty’s head and the Liberty cap. The date is centered at the bottom, with one arrow on each side signifying the weight change.

Reverse:

The reverse has a centered left-facing eagle, with extended but partly folded wings. The eagle clutches an olive branch in the dexter claw (viewer’s left) and three arrows in the sinister (viewer’s right), though fletching is shown for only two of the three arrowheads. A shield is placed over the eagle’s chest. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA forms a concentric arc to the inside of the top two-thirds of the denticulated rim, with the denomination HALF DOL. at the bottom visually completing the circle. Above the eagle, below TED STATES OF A, is a flowing banner with the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. Liberty Seated Motto, With Arrows Half Dollars were minted at Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Carson City for each of the two years of the type; CC and S mintmarks appear on the reverse, below the eagle and above the denomination.

Specifications

Liberty Seated Dime, Motto With Drapery, Arrows Years of Issue: 1873-74 Mintage (Circulation): High: 2,359,600 (1874); Low: 59,000 (1874-CC) Mintage (Proof): High: 700 (1874); Low: 550 (1873) Alloy: 90% silver, 10% copper Weight: ±12.5 g Diameter: ±30.6 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht, from a Thomas Sully drawing | modified by Robert Ball Hughes and James B. Longacre REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht

