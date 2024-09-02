Mike Byers Mint Error News – Unique Double-Struck 1855-O Type 2 Gold Dollar

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



1855-O Type 2 Gold Dollar

Double Struck Second Strike Off-Center

NGC AU Details

UNIQUE

This is the only known U.S. gold coin from 1795 through 1933 that was double-struck with the second strike off-center!

This is a unique 1855-O Type 2 Gold Dollar. It was double-struck with the second strike 95% off-center (die struck both sides). NGC authenticated and certified it as AU Details (Damaged) due to a few marks on the obverse.

All major mint errors on United States gold coins are extremely rare. Additionally, gold major mint errors from the New Orleans Mint are prohibitively rare.

There are several reasons why this double-struck Type 2 Gold Dollar is an exceptional rarity. Not only is it one of only three major mint errors known in the series and an excessively rare gold mint error from the New Orleans Mint, but in addition, the second strike (final strike) was off-center, which has not occurred on any other U.S. gold mint error.

There also exists an 1856-S authenticated and certified by ANACS as a flip-over double strike and graded XF45. It was featured in the October 19, 1998 issue of Coin World in a Collector’s Clearinghouse article. The other known coin was authenticated and certified by PCGS as a full brockage reverse and graded AU55. It was first in the Fred Weinberg Collection and subsequently placed in the Mike Byers Collection.

Coin presses were operated by hand prior to the introduction of steam presses in 1836. This gave the coin press operator sufficient time to reposition an off-center coin properly in the collar for an additional strike.

I’ve handled most of the double-struck and triple-struck U.S. gold coins known, and, after extensive research, all other examples known have the final strike centered in the collar.

Many times, on every denomination of early U.S. coins including half cents, large cents, and smaller denominations in the Bust series, an off-center was struck again to create an acceptable coin for circulation. This double-struck gold dollar is a rarer occurrence on early U.S. gold coinage, with only six known examples from the early days of the United States Mint:

1804 $2 1/2 Draped Bust authenticated and certified by NGC as double-struck, first strike off-center, and graded Fine 15. The first strike was 25% off-center. After being properly repositioned in the collar, it was struck a second time with a 15-degree rotation. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $25,000. It is listed in my archives and was featured on the cover of Mint Error News Magazine Issue 17.

authenticated and certified by NGC as double-struck, first strike off-center, and graded Fine 15. The first strike was 25% off-center. After being properly repositioned in the collar, it was struck a second time with a 15-degree rotation. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $25,000. It is listed in my archives and was featured on the cover of Mint Error News Magazine Issue 17. 1805 $2 1/2 Draped Bust authenticated and certified by NGC as double-struck, first strike off-center, and graded AU58. The first strike was 20% off-center, and after being properly repositioned in the collar, it was struck a second time with a 25-degree rotation. I also handled this gold mint error and sold it for $60,000. It is listed in my archives.

authenticated and certified by NGC as double-struck, first strike off-center, and graded AU58. The first strike was 20% off-center, and after being properly repositioned in the collar, it was struck a second time with a 25-degree rotation. I also handled this gold mint error and sold it for $60,000. It is listed in my archives. 1825 $2 1/2 Capped Bust authenticated and certified by PCGS as double struck and graded Cleaned – UNC Details. The first strike was 40% off-center and after being properly repositioned in the collar it was struck a second time. It was in the Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection and was sold by Heritage Auctions for $45,600.

authenticated and certified by as double struck and graded Cleaned – UNC Details. The first strike was 40% off-center and after being properly repositioned in the collar it was struck a second time. It was in the and was sold by for $45,600. 1802/1 $5 Draped Bust authenticated and certified by ANACS as triple-struck obverse and graded AU Details EF 45 (rim filed). The coin rotated in the collar between the three strikes. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $25,000. It is listed in my archives.

authenticated and certified by ANACS as triple-struck obverse and graded AU Details EF 45 (rim filed). The coin rotated in the collar between the three strikes. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $25,000. It is listed in my archives. 1806 $5 Capped Bust authenticated and certified by PCGS as triple-struck, rotated 90 degrees in the collar and graded AU50. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $50,000. It is listed in my archives and was featured on the cover of Mint Error News Magazine Issue 16.

authenticated and certified by PCGS as triple-struck, rotated 90 degrees in the collar and graded AU50. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $50,000. It is listed in my archives and was featured on the cover of Mint Error News Magazine Issue 16. 1812 $5 Draped Bust authenticated and certified by PCGS as double-struck and graded MS66. The first strike was 15% off center. After being properly repositioned in the collar it was struck a second time with a 30-degree rotation. It was in the Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection and was sold by Heritage Auctions for $111,000.

The New Orleans Mint has one of the most interesting histories out of all the U.S. Mints. The New Orleans Mint officially became a branch mint on March 3, 1835 and first produced coins in 1838, staying in operation until 1861 when the war started. After the Reconstruction period, it began operations again in 1879 and remained open until 1909. The New Orleans Mint has been designated a National Historic Landmark.

The New Orleans Mint only struck Type 2 $1 Gold Coins in 1855. With a low mintage of 55,000 they are rarer and more valuable than the more common 1854 and 1855 Type 2 $1 Gold Coins struck at the Philadelphia Mint. There are a few known broadstruck and partial collar gold coins of different denominations struck at the New Orleans Mint, but no known brockages or double struck gold coins other than this one.

In the years that followed, the few U.S. gold coins that were double- or triple-struck, dated from 1865 through 1925, were all double- or triple-struck in the collar. To date, here are the known pieces:

A unique 1865 $1 Indian Gold Proof authenticated and certified by PCGS as triple-struck reverse and graded PR64 Cameo. This gold mint error was actually struck five times in the collar, with slight rotation between the strikes. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $20,000. It is listed in my archives.

authenticated and certified by PCGS as triple-struck reverse and graded PR64 Cameo. This gold mint error was actually struck five times in the collar, with slight rotation between the strikes. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $20,000. It is listed in my archives. A unique 1925-D $2 1/2 authenticated and certified by PCGS as double-struck and graded AU58. The coin rotated 180 degrees in the collar between the strikes. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $75,000. It is listed in my archives.

authenticated and certified by PCGS as double-struck and graded AU58. The coin rotated 180 degrees in the collar between the strikes. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $75,000. It is listed in my archives. 1887 $3 Indian Gold Proof authenticated and certified by PCGS as triple-struck rotated in the collar and graded PCGS PR63 Cameo. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $50,000. There are six known 1887 $3 gold pieces struck in Proof that are either double-struck or triple-struck in the collar. I have handled three of them and they are listed in my archives.

authenticated and certified by PCGS as triple-struck rotated in the collar and graded PCGS PR63 Cameo. I handled this gold mint error and sold it for $50,000. There are six known 1887 $3 gold pieces struck in Proof that are either double-struck or triple-struck in the collar. I have handled three of them and they are listed in my archives. 1904 $20 Liberty authenticated and certified by NGC as double-struck, rotated 180 degrees in collar, and graded MS62 CAC. “BYERS COLLECTION” is noted on the insert. This is the finest of four known, and is dramatic with the rotation of 180 degrees. The other three have a slight rotation of two to five degrees.

This unique and historic New Orleans Branch Mint double-struck 1855-O Type 2 Gold Dollar belongs in a collection of the rarest U.S. Gold coins or in a collection of exceptional major mint errors.

