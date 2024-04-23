Gold Dollar, Type 2 (Indian Head) 1854-1856 | CoinWeek

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..

In 1854, the United States Mint issued a redesigned gold dollar with an increased diameter of 15 millimeters. As planned, neither its weight nor its composition was changed.

Chief Engraver James Barton Longacre designed a new obverse for the coin based on his work with the Three-Dollar Gold coin. The head depicted on the obverse has commonly been described as an “Indian princess,” and this description has given the type its name. However, historians have suggested that the design is actually based on a Roman marble figure, to which an Indian headdress was added by Longacre. More specifically, it has been suggested that he based the design on a Crouching Venus statue on display in Philadelphia at the time.

In addition to the obverse, the reverse of the gold dollar was also modified somewhat, and the inscription UNITED STATES OF AMERICA was moved to the obverse. The overall wreath design remained unchanged, however. In the few years of this type’s production, only six date and mintmark combinations were created: 1854, 1855, 1855-C, 1855-D, 1855-O, and 1856-S. The quantities minted in total each year were 783,943 in 1854; 824,883 in 1855; and 24,600 in 1856.

Although the diameter of the gold dollar had been considerably improved, the new Indian Head type was not free from problems. The height of the relief was such that very few of the coins produced were fully struck, and as a result the design was not sturdy enough for circulation. The Mint would have to redesign the gold dollar once again.

* * *

Type 2 Gold Dollar Coin Specifications

Gold Dollar (Type 2) Years Of Issue: 1854-56 Mintage (Business Strikes): High: 783,943 (1854); Low: 1,811 (1855-D) Mintage (Proof): High: 12 (1855); Low: 5 (1854) Alloy: 90% gold, 10% silver and copper Weight: 1.7 g Diameter: 14.3 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: James Barton Longacre REV Designer: James Barton Longacre

* * *