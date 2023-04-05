The United States Mint will open sales for rolls and bags containing the second American Innovation $1 Coin of 2023 on April 10 at noon EDT. The reverse design of the coins in these products honors innovation from the State of Louisiana.

The following packaging options from the Mint’s facilities in Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Louisiana American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page. Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

The Louisiana American Innovation $1 Coin reverse design depicts a Higgins Boat as it would have been deployed during World War II, with its innovative landing ramp open against a beach. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “THE HIGGINS BOAT,” and “LOUISIANA.”

United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Dennis Friel created the reverse design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

The obverse of all coins in this series features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2023,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is canceled. For details, click here.

* * *

