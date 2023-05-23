Numismatic Crime – Coin Shop Burglary, More Stolen From Mail

Recent Numismatic Crime by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – Texas to Georgia

A USPS Express Mail package being shipped from Dallas, Texas, to Georgia arrived with the contents missing. The recipient observed that the package had been cut open and contents removed.

The package contained the following coin:

1796 $1 B-4, BB-61, Small Date, Large Letters: XF40 PCGS 46816679

Stolen in Transit: UPS – United Kingdom to New York

A UPS package being shipped from the United Kingdom was delivered to its destination in New York with the contents missing. The box had been cut open and then resealed. All of the internal packaging was cut or ripped open, and the items were removed. The package contained three numismatic items (two NGC-certified coins and one uncertified piece).

The package contained the following:

1 British 1739 gold 2 guineas – NGC 6684100-004 AU58

1 British 1707 silver medal – NGC 6295586-003 MS62

1 Netherlands 1618 gold half-rider – uncertified

Coin Shop Burglary – Fargo, North Dakota

Investigators with the Fargo Police Department are investigating the early morning burglary of Northern Coin and Bullion. The suspects gained entry by cutting into the side of the building where the vault room was located. The suspects pried open a locked fire protected file cabinet and removed gold coins, gold bullion and cash. A list of stolen coins and bullion follows.

Certified Gold Coins:

1 1908-S $20 Saint NGC AU55

1 1882-$2½ Gold Liberty MS64+ PCGS

1 1904 $20 Liberty MS65 NGC

1 1907 $20 Liberty MS63 NGC

2 1908 $20 Saint-No Motto MS65 NGC

1 1908 $20 Saint-No Motto MS63 NGC

1 1908 $20 Saint-No Motto MS61 NGC

6-8 1904 $20 Liberty MS62 NGC/PCGS

1 1904 $20 Liberty MS63 NGC

1 1924 $20 Saint MS64 PCGS

3-4 1924, 1927, 1928 $20 Saint MS63 PCGS/NGC

3 1909-D $5 Indian MS61-MS63 NGC

1 1876-CC $20 Liberty Serial #470-75674. VF20 PCGS

1 1890-C $20 Liberty- “Rainy Day Collection” Serial #560-7105 VF35PCGS

1 1857 $1 Gold MS63 NGC

1 1927 $20 Saint MS63 ANACS

Approx. 20 Various coins-most $2½Gold Liberty/Indian, $5 Liberty, $10 Liberty NGC

2-3 Either 1926 or 1932 $10 Indian MS63 ACGS/NGC

1 1925-D $2½ Indian MS62 PCGS

Raw Gold:

3 1851 $1 Gold

1 Date unknown $1 Gold

1 1854 $1 Gold

1 1853 $1 Gold

1 1886 $1 Gold-uncirculated

1 1901-O $10 Gold

1 each 1907, 1910-D, 1910-S $10 Indian gold pieces

2 1911 Indian gold pieces

1 each 1912, 1913, 1914, 1914-D, 1915, 1926 Indian Gold Pieces

20-or more $20 Liberty gold pieces-most 1899-1907; 25%-35% of them lightly polished, rest XF-MS62

2 1908 $20 Saints

2 1924 $20 Saints

1 1856-O $5 Liberty VF

1 1847 $10 Liberty XF-detail

1 1891-CC $10 Liberty (small white slab like holder; self-grade on holder MS 62; coin has a small scratch 9:00 rev next to Eagle)

1 Date unsure $5 Gold Liberty-Carson City VF

1 1851 $5 Gold Liberty-light clean XF/AU

1 1851-0 $10 Gold Liberty-light clean XF/AU

1 1854 $5 Gold Liberty-light clean XF

1 1903-O $10 Gold Liberty-light clean XF/AU

10-15 $10 Gold Liberty coins AU-CU-some lps

10-12m$5 Gold Liberty coins XF-CU-some lps

10-12 Misc gold pieces-$2½ Indians, Liberty, other $1

Gold Bullion:

5 1 oz gold Vicambi bars

5 1 oz Canadian Royal Mint bars

3 2023 Gold Britannia 1 oz Queen

3 ¼ oz gold Maples

12 or more 1/10 oz Eagles (some 2x2s-1999-2008, some flips, some in air-tights with black ring)

1 1/10 oz KRand (air-tights with black ring)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.