Counterfeit Coin Detection – 1903 Barber Dime

By Numismatic Guaranty Company

Just because a Barber dime is not a great rarity doesn’t mean it won’t be a target for counterfeiters

 

The Barber Dime series (1892-1916) holds one of the greatest rarities in United States numismatics: the 1894-S. Fewer than a dozen of these Proof coins are currently known to the collecting world, and on the rare occasion that they are offered at auction, they command prices over $1 million (USD). Their value has attracted the attention of counterfeiters, who have created outright fakes or added an ‘S’ mintmark to an 1894-dated dime from Philadelphia. Third-party authentication is essential for any coin purporting to be an 1894-S dime.

1894-S Barber dime. Image: NGC.
1894-S Barber dime. Image: NGC.

In contrast, such scrutiny is often absent for the business strike 1903 Barber dime. It’s not a key date, and generally isn’t worth over $100 except in Mint State condition, according to price guides. In fact, the 1903-O and 1903-S business strikes are each more valuable. Because this is a coin for which some collectors might skip certification it creates a different kind of opportunity for counterfeiters.

Genuine 1903 Barber Dime. Image: NGC.
Genuine 1903 Barber Dime. Image: NGC.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) recently received a purported 1903 Barber dime. Its weight was 2.57 grams–pretty close to the expected 2.5 grams. However, instead of being 90% silver, it is mostly copper (56%), zinc (30%), and nickel (11%).

Counterfeit 1903 Barber Dime. Image: NGC.
Counterfeit 1903 Barber Dime. Image: NGC.

But even without the equipment to run a metallurgical analysis, there are plenty of other problems that identify it as a fake.

For instance, the scrawny digits in the date look quite different from those in a genuine example. And at the base of Liberty’s neck, the initial ‘B’ (for the coin’s designer, Charles Barber) is missing. There are also unexpected striations in the fields, which are particularly noticeable around the date.

Comparison of Genuine vs. Counterfeit 1903 dime.
Comparison of Genuine vs. Counterfeit 1903 dime.

Additional red flags include: Spikes can be seen emerging from the obverse rim to the right of ‘OF’; the leaves in the crown have sharper borders than expected but lack detail within; and there is an odd blob in between the two leaves at the bottom of the crown.

Counterfeiters will take advantage of any opportunity to make money, whether it’s a great rarity like the 1894-S dime or a more commonplace coin like the 1903 dime. Regardless of value, NGC offers a guarantee of authenticity and grade for the coins that it certifies.

* * *

Interested in reading more articles on Counterfeit Detection? Click here.

 

High Relief MCMVII Wire Rim $20 Gold in Stack’s Bowers Auction

