Superbly Toned Gothic Crown Offered by Atlas Numismatics

Gothic Crown just one coin among other new highlights at Atlas Numismatics

Atlas Numismatics has prepared 451 new coins and medals

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections



New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These four items are a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (357), Ancient (9), and U.S. (85) categories.

1074368 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1847 AR Gothic Crown. PCGS PR64. By W. Wyon. Royal Mint. Edge: UNDECIMO. VICTORIA DEI GRATIA BRITANNIAR. REG: F:D. Crowned bust left / TUEATUR UNITA DEUS, ANNO DOM MDCCCXLVII. Crowned shields of England, Scotland and Ireland in cross formation with flowers at corners. KM 744; SCBC-3883; ESC-2571 (Bull); Prev. ESC-288; Dav.-106.

Superbly toned with much cameo contrast evident on the devices (not noted by PCGS on the insert).

1074700 | ITALIAN STATES. Venice. Alvise Mocenigo IV. (1768-69) RBP AR Ducato. NGC MS66. S. M. V. ALOY. MOCENICO. D. St. Mark seated at left presenting staff with cross and pennant at top to doge kneeling at right, mintmaster’s initials in exergue /DVCATVS. VENETVS. Lion of St. Mark striding to the left, head facing forward, left paw resting on an open book, above which is a castle on a hill. KM 663; Dav.-1561.

1074984 | AUSTRIAN STATES. Salzburg. Matthäus Lang. (Prince-Archbishop 1519-1540). 1522 AV 4 Ducats. NGC MS63. Edge: Plain. 13.89gm. + MATHEVS • CARDI • ARCHIEPS • SALZBVRGN. Bust, left divides date, MD – XXII / + MATHEVS • CARDI • ARCHIEPS • SALZBVRGN. Cardinal’s hat and tassels above shield of arms. Fr.-591; Probszt 157; Zöttl 126 (Type 1).

Exceedingly rare.

1075502 | GREAT BRITAIN. NETHERLANDS. Holland. Elizabeth I. (Queen, 1558-1603). 1588 AR Medal. NGC AU55. By Gerhard van Bijlaer (unsigned). Edge: Plain. 52mm. (rose) x DVRVMx ESTx CONTRAx STIMVLOSx CALCITRAREx [Acts IX-5]// : O. COECAS. HOMINVM. MENTES et O. PECTORA. COECA. Philip II and other Catholic heads of Church and State seated, blindfolded, with feet on spiked floor / (rose) x TVx DEVSx MAGNVSx ETx MAGNAx FACISx TVx SOLVSx DEVSx [Psalms LXXXVI-10]// : VENI. VIDE. VIVE. et (date). The Spanish fleet driven against rocks. Van Loon I, 384/1; Eimer 56a (52mm); MI 144/111; Attwood 2009 No. 1.

Defeat of the Spanish Armada. A lovely example, struck rather than cast, and with an attractive cabinet patina.

The NGC insert indicates this medal as “Great Britain”. Housed in an oversized holder.



Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items like the Gothic Crown and other highlights seen above, as well as whole collections.