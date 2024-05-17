Numismatic Crime – Dealers Targeted for Major Thefts After Coin Shows

Recent Alerts from Doug Davis – Founder and President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Lost/Stolen Coins Recovered
A package being shipped USPS Registered Mail from Alabama to California had been reported lost or stolen. The package, which contained several certified Morgan Dollars, Peace Dollars, and currency notes, was last scanned in Birmingham, AL but had not moved since February 17, 2024. The package has been recovered with all of its contents.
Thieves Steal Tubs of Coins from Dealer’s Car
A dealer traveling home from a coin show in Alexandria, MN stopped to eat and while inside an unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by punching the driver’s side door lock. The suspect(s) removed several tubs of coins (picture below). Investigators are currently reviewing video for additional information.
Partial Listing of Stolen Inventory (Key Items):
- 2014 4 piece gold eagle proof sets – quantity 2 in nice original government packaging
- 2016 1/4 Oz Gold Standing Liberty Quarter – quantity 2 in original government packaging
- 1884 CC GSA Morgan dollar – nice case with matching certificate 84xxxxxx
- 15+ rolls of Silver Eagles — date is written in wide red sharpie on the side
- 20+ rolls of silver 1/2 dollars — most rolls have 3/4″ yellow label on top and/or side
- 10+ rolls of Peace/Morgan dollars — most rolls have 3/4″ yellow label on top and side
- 40 2×2 28 position trays (red/black) with 1,000+ US cents thru 1/2 dollars
- 2,000+ 2×2 coins in white binders — 20 binders 1 to 4 inches wide. Mostly US, 2 binders of Canadian.
Dealer Targeted After Pennsylvania Coin Show
A dealer leaving the Castle Shannon, Pennsylvania coin show stopped at a convenience store for only several minutes when a suspect smashed the window of the victim’s van and removed a roller-bag filled with cash, coins, and personal property. Suspects have been identified as a male and female of possible Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent. The female suspect pictured below followed the victim inside the store while the male suspect entered the vehicle. The suspects left the scene in a black Ford Escape with license plate BPK4275.
- PCGS MS 63 1914 $21/2 Gold Certification #49299091
- PCGS MS 64 1896 Morgan $1 Doily Holder Certification #9141498
- PCGS MS 66 CAC 1925 Peace Dollar $1 Certification #29298386
- PCGS MS 65RB 1882 Indian Cent Certification #34866192
- PCGS MS 65 1881S Morgan Dollar $1 no Certification # available
- PCGS MS 65 1879S Morgan Dollar $1 no Certification # available
- PCGS MS 64 1881S Morgan Dollar $1 no Certification # available
- $10 National note from Cuba NY Serial # E001591A Charter # 24517
- 1 gram .9999 Pamp Swiss
- 2 gram .9999
- 5oz. Generic Silver Bar
- Group of 30 Slabbed Coins Pennies thru Quarters no Certification # available
- 14kt Woman bracelet 6 dwt.
- 16 inch 14kt gold chain 2 wt.
Dealers attending coin shows should be on the lookout for any suspicious individuals at the show or in the parking lots while loading up to depart home.
Coins, Currency Stolen from Residence in Kentucky
Law enforcement officials in Horse Cave, Kentucky are investigating a residential burglary. The victim advises that an unknown suspect or suspects entered his residence and breached a safe containing coins and currency. No further details available at this time.
Partial Listing of Stolen Coins and Currency:
- 6 large size horse cave Kentucky national bank notes – 3 $10s and 3 $20s
- 2 Munfordville Kentucky large size nationals
- 1 Owensboro large size national
- 5 Glasgow small size nationals
- 1 Russellville Kentucky small size note
- Approx. 1000 Indian head cents
- 500 pre-1897 V-nickels
- 5- 1797-1798 Large cents VG-F
- 1807 quarter VF
- 1807 large cent VF
Dealer Targeted After Georgia Coin Show
The Alpharetta, Georgia Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary. The victim, a dealer traveling home from a recent Dalton, GA coin show, stopped to eat two-and-a-half hours away and while inside an unknown suspect or suspects gained entry to the victim’s vehicle and removed coins and cash.
Partial Listing of Stolen Coins:
- 1893-S Morgan Dollar
- 1893-0 Margan Dollar
- 2 – 1916-D Mercury dimes
- Several 1932-D & S quarters
- 3 $1,000 dollar bills two were graded and one was from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
- 3 $500 dollar bills raw
- 1 Gold Type Set. It had 2 Double Eagles ($20 dollar gold coins one Liberty & one St. Gaudens), 2 $10 gold coins (one liberty & one Indian), 2 $5 gold coins (one Liberty & one Indian), 2 $2.50 gold coins (one liberty & one Indian)
- A group of Morgan Silver dollars in two cases, all were graded with various mint marks
- Several Seated Liberty dimes in the late 1800s one was graded PF 64 and had a beautiful toning
- Group of Bust Half dollars – graded
- Group of Franklin Half Dollars – graded
- Group of Walking Liberty Half Dollars – graded
- 1 – 1798 Silver Dollar that was graded & had a plug at the top of the coin
- 2 – Seated Liberty Trade Dollars – graded
- About 100 raw Morgan & Peace Silver Dollars
- Several different denomination coins like ½ dimes, old dimes, quarters, & half dollars
- 1 Sigma Gold Tester
- 18 One-ounce gold coins with one Buffalo & one Maple Leaf the rest were gold eagles
- 1 $5.00 gold coin minted in Dahlonega – graded
- Modern $1.00 coins all graded by ANACS MS63 or better
- Gold & Diamond Jewelry
- Gold backs about 3 packages of 100 at a cost of $6.50 each or about $2,000
- Proof sets from 1954 – 1965 not a complete set, some years have been sold or mission
- A large group of silver mint sets
- 1921 Peace Dollar, raw, not an exceptional coin probably a grade of 30 to 40
- 2 Ben Franklin Complete sets in circulated condition
- 400 gold flake tubes
Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was followed from the show by two vehicles with stolen plates. No additional details are available this time; Numismatic Crime Information Center will issue updates as they are available.
Major Theft of Currency from Car After Central States
The owner of Emporium Coin & Currency traveling home from the Central States Numismatic Society Convention was the victim of a vehicle burglary in Des Plaines, Illinois. The victim stopped at a restaurant and while he was inside suspects broke out the window to his vehicle and removed several bags containing a large inventory of currency.
Stolen currency included a wide selection of Nationals, Obsoletes, Large Size and Small Size notes, Colonials, Fractionals, Errors, and Canadian notes.
The victim is currently working on a detailed list. However, any dealer who is offered a large quantity of notes should contact Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) to determine if any of the notes are stolen.
Numismatic Crime Information Center will send out an update with further information once it is available from investigators.
Dealer’s Car Targeted After Hershey Coin Show
Tioga County, New York authorities are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on May 4, 2024. The victim, a dealer traveling home from the Hershey Coin Club Show, stopped to change a tire. While changing the tire, suspects removed coins from the victim’s vehicle. Investigators are currently reviewing video footage from several locations. Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects used several vehicles during the offense, which occurred 150 miles from the show.
A list of stolen coins is available here (DOCX file).
Again, Numismatic Crime Information Center will be sending out an updated alert on additional details, potential suspect, and vehicle information once additional information is provided by law enforcement officials.
Residential Burglary in Folsom, California
The Folsom, California Police Department is investigating a residential burglary. The suspect(s) gained entry into the residence and removed a safe containing a Series 1934A $1,000 bill, serial number J00057556A.
Bad Check Buys $5K in Bullion
A suspect used a bad cashier’s check to purchase $50,000 in bullion from a dealer in the state of Washington. Ten days after the transaction, the bank notified the victim and advised the check was bad.
The cashier’s check was drawn on Banner Bank located in Spokane, WA. Bank representatives advised they were unable to locate an account.
Suspect Information:
- Jacob Kantor
- W/M
- Address: Spokane, Washington
The suspect used a state of Washington driver’s license. The check and driver’s license were fake. The suspect had an accomplice described as an Asian female (pictured below).
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s (NCIC) Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].
* * *