Numismatic Crime – Dealers Targeted for Major Thefts After Coin Shows

Recent Alerts from Doug Davis – Founder and President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Lost/Stolen Coins Recovered

A package being shipped USPS Registered Mail from Alabama to California had been reported lost or stolen. The package, which contained several certified Morgan Dollars, Peace Dollars, and currency notes, was last scanned in Birmingham, AL but had not moved since February 17, 2024. The package has been recovered with all of its contents.

Thieves Steal Tubs of Coins from Dealer’s Car

A dealer traveling home from a coin show in Alexandria, MN stopped to eat and while inside an unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by punching the driver’s side door lock. The suspect(s) removed several tubs of coins (picture below). Investigators are currently reviewing video for additional information.

Partial Listing of Stolen Inventory (Key Items) :

2014 4 piece gold eagle proof sets – quantity 2 in nice original government packaging

2016 1/4 Oz Gold Standing Liberty Quarter – quantity 2 in original government packaging

1884 CC GSA Morgan dollar – nice case with matching certificate 84xxxxxx

15+ rolls of Silver Eagles — date is written in wide red sharpie on the side

20+ rolls of silver 1/2 dollars — most rolls have 3/4″ yellow label on top and/or side

10+ rolls of Peace/Morgan dollars — most rolls have 3/4″ yellow label on top and side

40 2×2 28 position trays (red/black) with 1,000+ US cents thru 1/2 dollars

2,000+ 2×2 coins in white binders — 20 binders 1 to 4 inches wide. Mostly US, 2 binders of Canadian.

Dealer Targeted After Pennsylvania Coin Show

A dealer leaving the Castle Shannon, Pennsylvania coin show stopped at a convenience store for only several minutes when a suspect smashed the window of the victim’s van and removed a roller-bag filled with cash, coins, and personal property. Suspects have been identified as a male and female of possible Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent. The female suspect pictured below followed the victim inside the store while the male suspect entered the vehicle. The suspects left the scene in a black Ford Escape with license plate BPK4275.

PCGS MS 63 1914 $21/2 Gold Certification #49299091

PCGS MS 64 1896 Morgan $1 Doily Holder Certification #9141498

PCGS MS 66 CAC 1925 Peace Dollar $1 Certification #29298386

PCGS MS 65RB 1882 Indian Cent Certification #34866192

PCGS MS 65 1881S Morgan Dollar $1 no Certification # available

PCGS MS 65 1879S Morgan Dollar $1 no Certification # available

PCGS MS 64 1881S Morgan Dollar $1 no Certification # available

$10 National note from Cuba NY Serial # E001591A Charter # 24517

1 gram .9999 Pamp Swiss

2 gram .9999

5oz. Generic Silver Bar

Group of 30 Slabbed Coins Pennies thru Quarters no Certification # available

14kt Woman bracelet 6 dwt.

16 inch 14kt gold chain 2 wt.

Dealers attending coin shows should be on the lookout for any suspicious individuals at the show or in the parking lots while loading up to depart home.

Coins, Currency Stolen from Residence in Kentucky

Law enforcement officials in Horse Cave, Kentucky are investigating a residential burglary. The victim advises that an unknown suspect or suspects entered his residence and breached a safe containing coins and currency. No further details available at this time.

Partial Listing of Stolen Coins and Currency :

6 large size horse cave Kentucky national bank notes – 3 $10s and 3 $20s

2 Munfordville Kentucky large size nationals

1 Owensboro large size national

5 Glasgow small size nationals

1 Russellville Kentucky small size note

Approx. 1000 Indian head cents

500 pre-1897 V-nickels

5- 1797-1798 Large cents VG-F

1807 quarter VF

1807 large cent VF

Dealer Targeted After Georgia Coin Show

The Alpharetta, Georgia Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary. The victim, a dealer traveling home from a recent Dalton, GA coin show, stopped to eat two-and-a-half hours away and while inside an unknown suspect or suspects gained entry to the victim’s vehicle and removed coins and cash.

Partial Listing of Stolen Coins :

1893-S Morgan Dollar

1893-0 Margan Dollar

2 – 1916-D Mercury dimes

Several 1932-D & S quarters

3 $1,000 dollar bills two were graded and one was from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

3 $500 dollar bills raw

1 Gold Type Set. It had 2 Double Eagles ($20 dollar gold coins one Liberty & one St. Gaudens), 2 $10 gold coins (one liberty & one Indian), 2 $5 gold coins (one Liberty & one Indian), 2 $2.50 gold coins (one liberty & one Indian)

A group of Morgan Silver dollars in two cases, all were graded with various mint marks

Several Seated Liberty dimes in the late 1800s one was graded PF 64 and had a beautiful toning

Group of Bust Half dollars – graded

Group of Franklin Half Dollars – graded

Group of Walking Liberty Half Dollars – graded

1 – 1798 Silver Dollar that was graded & had a plug at the top of the coin

2 – Seated Liberty Trade Dollars – graded

About 100 raw Morgan & Peace Silver Dollars

Several different denomination coins like ½ dimes, old dimes, quarters, & half dollars

1 Sigma Gold Tester

18 One-ounce gold coins with one Buffalo & one Maple Leaf the rest were gold eagles

1 $5.00 gold coin minted in Dahlonega – graded

Modern $1.00 coins all graded by ANACS MS63 or better

Gold & Diamond Jewelry

Gold backs about 3 packages of 100 at a cost of $6.50 each or about $2,000

Proof sets from 1954 – 1965 not a complete set, some years have been sold or mission

A large group of silver mint sets

1921 Peace Dollar, raw, not an exceptional coin probably a grade of 30 to 40

2 Ben Franklin Complete sets in circulated condition

400 gold flake tubes

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was followed from the show by two vehicles with stolen plates. No additional details are available this time; Numismatic Crime Information Center will issue updates as they are available.

Major Theft of Currency from Car After Central States

The owner of Emporium Coin & Currency traveling home from the Central States Numismatic Society Convention was the victim of a vehicle burglary in Des Plaines, Illinois. The victim stopped at a restaurant and while he was inside suspects broke out the window to his vehicle and removed several bags containing a large inventory of currency.

Stolen currency included a wide selection of Nationals, Obsoletes, Large Size and Small Size notes, Colonials, Fractionals, Errors, and Canadian notes.

The victim is currently working on a detailed list. However, any dealer who is offered a large quantity of notes should contact Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) to determine if any of the notes are stolen.

Numismatic Crime Information Center will send out an update with further information once it is available from investigators.

Dealer’s Car Targeted After Hershey Coin Show

Tioga County, New York authorities are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on May 4, 2024. The victim, a dealer traveling home from the Hershey Coin Club Show, stopped to change a tire. While changing the tire, suspects removed coins from the victim’s vehicle. Investigators are currently reviewing video footage from several locations. Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects used several vehicles during the offense, which occurred 150 miles from the show.

A list of stolen coins is available here (DOCX file).

Again, Numismatic Crime Information Center will be sending out an updated alert on additional details, potential suspect, and vehicle information once additional information is provided by law enforcement officials.

Residential Burglary in Folsom, California

The Folsom, California Police Department is investigating a residential burglary. The suspect(s) gained entry into the residence and removed a safe containing a Series 1934A $1,000 bill, serial number J00057556A.

Bad Check Buys $5K in Bullion

A suspect used a bad cashier’s check to purchase $50,000 in bullion from a dealer in the state of Washington. Ten days after the transaction, the bank notified the victim and advised the check was bad.

The cashier’s check was drawn on Banner Bank located in Spokane, WA. Bank representatives advised they were unable to locate an account.

Suspect Information:

Jacob Kantor

W/M

Address: Spokane, Washington

The suspect used a state of Washington driver’s license. The check and driver’s license were fake. The suspect had an accomplice described as an Asian female (pictured below).

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s (NCIC) Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

* * *