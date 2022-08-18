By De La Rue, plc …..



On Monday, August 8, the Reserve Bank of Fiji released a special numismatic banknote with a face value of 88 cents.

The new note is the result of a collaboration between the Reserve Bank of Fiji, De La Rue, Banknote World Limited, and China Coin Industrial Co. Limited. In Chinese culture, the God of Wealth blesses people with good luck, happiness and prosperity. This theme was chosen because it was felt appropriate to wish people wealth and good fortune in the context of challenging global events. In Chinese, the number 8 is pronounced as “fa”, meaning “fortune”, and inspired the 88-cent note value and the release date of the eighth day of the eighth month of the year.

The numismatic (collectors) note features a wide PUREIMAGE™ thread that contains repeat images of the number 88 and diamonds. Gold coins appear in iridescent ink and a legendary Chinese tree – the Money Tree – is incorporated into the design with Enhanced GEMINI™ inks. This tree is visible in one color under daylight then transforms into two colors under UV light. According to legend, the Money Tree grows leaves and fruits in the form of gold coins and these coins will grow again immediately if they are shaken off the tree.

The Governor and Chairman of the Reserve Bank of Fiji Board, Mr. Ariff Ali, stated “to the delight of our numismatic collectors, it is our privilege to offer this iconic numismatic 88 cents banknote for local and international sales.”

Ruth Euling, Executive Director and Managing Director, Currency said: “Congratulations to the Reserve Bank of Fiji on their iconic numismatic 88c banknote project. We are grateful for the trust the Reserve Bank of Fiji bestowed upon De La Rue in designing and producing this banknote and we are honoured by our ongoing strong relationship. May the God of Wealth themed numismatic 88c banknote bring good fortune to all.”

