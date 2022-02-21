By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Suspects in Theft of Gold Kruerrands

The two females pictured above are responsible for the theft of gold coins from a shop in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. The suspects entered the store and wanted to buy gold one-ounce Kruggerands for a wedding. The suspects asked for a box and wrapping material. The suspects also wanted to add to the order and assist in wrapping up the coins as a means of distraction. When it came time to pay they were a thousand dollars short and said they had the rest in the car. They left a $200 deposit to hold the coins while they went out to the car. After a short time, they never returned. The suspects somehow pocketed the coins during the transaction.

Certified Coin Theft in Mail

A package being shipped from Fresno, California to Palos Verde, CA has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned at the Fresno, CA facility but no further movement.

The package contained the following:

1- 2006-W $10 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS MS70 (W missing on the label; PCGS Certification Number 821116.70/24252787)

1- 2006-W $25 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS SP70 (PCGS Certification Number 21126.70/44156997)

1- 2007-W $50 Burnished Platinum Eagle PCGS MS70 (PCGS Certification Number 150437.70/11916817)

2- 2007-W 4 Coin $10, $25,$50,$100 Burnished Platinum Eagle NGC MS 70 Early Releases Set (NGC Certification Numbers: 3108167-001 1950801-073; 3108167-002 1950801-076; 3108167-003 1950801-074; 3108167-004 1950801-075)

1- 2008-W $10 Burnished Gold Eagle PCGS SP70 (PCGS Certification Number 393064.70/1525822)

Stolen in Transit – USPS

A USPS Priority mail package being shipped from New York to Woodland Hills, CA arrived with the contents missing.

Description of Property Stolen (Key Items):

2008-W Four-Coin Set of Gold Burnished American Eagles, Graded by PCGS as SP70 First Strike. The PCGS coin number and coin certification number are:

400038.70/13536578: 2008-W $50 Burnished American Buffalo

399931.70/18045956: 2008-W $25 Burnished American Buffalo

399929.70/12598621: 2008-W $10 Burnished American Buffalo

399927.70/13536353: 2008-W $5 Burnished American Buffalo

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

