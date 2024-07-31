Rare Russian 1919 Gold Ingot to Be Auctioned by GreatCollections

A rare Russian Gold Ingot bearing Imperial hallmarks and dated 1919 is being auctioned by GreatCollections on Sunday, August 18, 2024. At the time of writing, 58 bids have already been received.

The 44 oz. ingot hails from a direct descendant of Mikhail Pleshkov, Jr., a prominent Russian colonel and aide-de-camp to Tsar Nicholas. Pleshkov, Jr. was one of the leaders of the White movement in the Far East. After its fall, Pleshkov emigrated to the United States where he died in 1956.

Aside from the serial number, weight and the date of 1919, two more detailed markings can be seen – a pair of crowned double-headed Imperial eagles, which are repeated on three sides.

“This is an important piece of history – and if only it could speak to tell us the whole story. Aside from the raw, aged gold, we instantly think of the capture of the Imperial Russian gold reserve at Kazan by the White Army in 1918 and its unclear fate 100 years later,” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

In August of 1918, the White Army seized control of the massive gold reserves held at Kazan and it was never seen again. The New York Times and BBC both published articles on the lost Russian gold hoard.

This bar was discovered and pedigreed by Atlanta, Georgia coin dealer Rob Oberth of Gold and Coin Exchange. Oberth purchased the ingot from a Pleshkov family member’s estate earlier this year.

“When my client initially revealed the bar, I was astounded by its size and originality. And when I asked about their family history, it ties it directly to pre-revolutionary Russian royalty,” said Oberth.

The Russian Gold Ingot is being sold unreserved on Sunday, August 18. To find out more, visit www.greatcollections.com or telephone 1-800-442-6467. It will also be on display at table 201 at the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) 2024 World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois from August 6 to 10.

