First 2021 Morgan Dollars Sell out in Minutes

By Chris Bulfinch for CoinWeek …..
2021 Morgan dollars with privy marks representing the New Orleans and Carson City Mints became unavailable almost immediately at the beginning of their pre-order period today at noon. The U.S. Mint’s website slowed to a crawl by 12:01, and within twenty-five minutes the entire 175,000-coin stock for both issues was marked “unavailable”. This suggests that the coins sold out, though the Mint may repost stock that becomes available later as a result of cancellations, returns, or payment issues. The Mint recommended that customers use credit cards that will not expire until after the coins ship on October 4, the point at which charges will be processed.
The first of three pre-order periods for 2021-dated Morgan and Peace dollars was scheduled to last until June 7 at 3 PM or “until product inventory is depleted”, according to a Mint press release; the latter came to pass within minutes.
Additionally, 10% of the United States Mint’s stock of both coins was already reserved for members of the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP), who pay an additional 5% plus shipping.
Pre-order receipts began selling on eBay for $150 USD and up within minutes of the products being marked “unavailable” on the Mint’s website.
Many online commenters were not optimistic about their prospects of acquiring the coins in the days and weeks before the pre-sale. Predictably, collectors and other customers shut out of the pre-order began expressing their frustration on coin websites and internet forums almost immediately after the sellout.
The Mint authorized a 175,000 product limit for each of the privy-marked Morgan dollars, priced at $85 per coin. Household ordering limits originally were set at 25 for each of the coins, but this was dropped to 10 of each coin after customer backlash. Six different Morgan and Peace dollars will be issued by the end of this year, with the privy marked coins on sale today–particularly the “CC” privy mark, given the immense popularity of Carson City Morgan dollars–likely to be the most sought-after.
Privy marks (raised ovals where the letters “O” or “CC” were struck) take the place of the mint marks for the New Orleans and Carson City Mint facilities under the wreath surrounding the eagle on the coins’ reverse. The facilities ended their coining operations in 1909 and 1893, respectively, which is why the Mint cannot legally issue the new dollars with “O” and “CC” mint marks proper.
The 2021 dollars measure 38.1 millimeters in diameter and contain 0.858 ounces of .999 fine silver. Interestingly, the 99.9% silver is of a higher fineness than the .900 fine cartwheels of the 19th and 20th centuries. Both coins were “created through the use of modern technology and historical U.S. Mint assets” and will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint, according to the coins’ listings on the Mint’s website. They sport an Uncirculated finish.
The pre-order period for the two Morgan dollars with “D” and “S” mint marks struck at the Denver and San Francisco Mint facilities will begin June 1 at noon; that pre-order period will last until June 14 unless preorders consume the entire stock. On June 7 at noon, presales for a Morgan dollar without a privy or mint mark, as well as for the 2021-dated Peace dollar, will begin. Like the two previous presales, the final two dollars will remain available for preorder for two weeks or until the stock runs out.
Had both CC & O in my cart in first minute. Twenty-seven minutes later when finally purchased only had New Orleans coin confirmed. Mint took my Carson City
coin away because their system crashed multiple times during billing and payment confirmation phases; also logged me out when Mint’s website failed multiple times. US Mint website payment and processing system still woefully in 20th Century. Had my payment details in my US Mint account and system wouldn’t use it, had to manually input payment details every time.
I also had my credit card info saved to my account and I had the same issue you did and had to waste precious seconds manually entering it in. Strange! Luckily, my order of two CC coins actually went through, so I’m not complaining!
Same issue with purchase on website. Crashed multiple times. Lucky enough to get one of each.
Outright lies. Coins never offered to general public to purchase. I was on line @ 12. Website never allowed the public to order. Monopoly to coin dealers with 200- 500 % markup.
This member of the general public was able to get CCs and Os.
That said, it helps to have decades of experience using computer systems because you get a feel for how to deal with balky websites.
I am someone from the general public and I got a few each of the coins.
I dont know. I eventually got to make 2 orders. First one was 2 cc’s and 2 o’s. After that one went through i hurried and got 2 more cc’s (that will pay for the first 4 that i plan on keeping for the pc). I had to keep reloading pages. And i could fill in my info with just a click. I was nervous about trying to get 2 different products in my cart and changing pages with the chaos that was going on with their websites.
I personally think they should make it a 5 coin limit per type per household.
Solution: don’t buy them.
Why are we all interested in buying these modern knock-off morgans when the real deal is out there?
Let the greedy ppl buying & scalping these eat their losses. Don’t buy them.
What branch of the government do you complain to this is the US mint after all
Your elected officials to congress, they can hold sway over the mint if they ruffle some feathers.
Tough to get but luckily my order went through after 18 minutes trying. CC & O.
I was able to buy both in separate orders and I’m the general public.
Wow feel lucky was able to get 2 of each after many attempts bought the Carson city first then went back to get the new Orleans separated order.
First time user, got both full orders filled. Done in about 7 minutes. Had to fill in credit and address info.
Refreshed the page for the “CC” right at noon in order to get it into my cart. Was on the checkout page at 12:02. After multiple “bad gateway” and “timeout” errors, I was finally checked out at 12:17. Within minutes of that the “CC” was unavailable, and the “O” shortly after that. It’s a little crazy
May 24th Wood, complain to your Congressman who authorize release of the coins. These people can be a public disgrace like Adam Schiff or brilliant like Andy Barr. No more releases until modern technology is employed to bring 90% of coins to the public i.e. widows, orphans, municipal workers, seniors, etc. but NOT Dealers who already get 10% of mintage through an advance bulk purchase program or ABPP. The Mint claims that the ABPP reduces web traffic because dealers are paying a 5% premium for early allocation. Very misleading claim. What Dealer do you know that wants to pay 5% more or thinks that 10% is enough? I can only think of two who are already primary dealers.
Anyway signed in late and still bought a CC Morgan. Instead of buying 5-10 coins I bought just one knowing that the site was crashing and other small collectors, flippers, traders, and kids were trying to buy the coins online.
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I also experienced multiple crashes of the U.S. Mint’s website and had to re-input my information numerous times. I was amazed when my order finally went through – and then to my surprise it was for ten of the ‘CC’ Morgans instead of the five which I had intended to order. Then when I went back in to try and order ‘O’ mint mark Morgans, the website said, “Currently Unavailable.” Hopefully, when I will finally have coins in-hand, there will be somebody who is willing to trade an ‘O’ mint mark Morgan for a ‘CC’ one.
You know what’s gonna be impossible? Trying to get the Peace Dollars, with only one 2021 on offer and 200K coins everyone will be banging that website.
They really should put a limit of 1 or 2 coins on for the rest of these.
Order process was screwed. Have an account. Credit card on file. Preordered. They were in my bag. Went to finalize. Suddenly the product was no longer available. I guess the mint can take orders away when they don’t have enough for the bulk orders.
Actually I believe the process was much smoother. Not perfect by a long shot but improving.
I don’t think dealers should have a special advantage.
website crashed multiple times, just kept reloading and going through the payment process. Got mine 16 minutes after noon. Was brutal but got cc and o.
One minute I had two coins in my cart. Next minute the coins disappeared. Unavailable came up. That’s some BS.
I got close, but still got shut out. I had a CC Morgan $ in my cart by 12:01 but I could never complete checkout. I got as far as the very last step and then got (another) “bad gateway” error, and then my item was no longer available (I have all the screenshots documenting the whole circus).
One if the most frustrating online experiences EVER…but not as bad as the last two limited releases from these clowns. I’m sorry, but this is just ridiculous…
At least this time I EXPECTED a total circus, after the last two debacles with ultra-limited silver from the US mint, so at least I could laugh the whole time the system was completely failing. But thank God all the dealers got their orders in…
‘Mericuh!!!
After 20something minutes of tech frustrations, my wife & I both scored!
You mean people are buying up these coins to turn around and resell them on ebay for much more? What a bunch of scammers, I would restrict people from doing that because that’s so unfair for honest people that want to purchase a few for future collection and to hand down to family.
I was able to get 5 of each one. Took about 17 minutes for the CC privy. I did the O privy as separate order I get free shipping anyways and figured if I only got 1 I could possibly trade at a coin show. I was able to use my stored credit card and address but I got at least 20 + error messages and I started at 10am MST definitely feel lucky I don’t sell coins just collect.
I have to agree with many of the people who posted regarding this Morgan release. I had the same problem with the last few pre orders from the mint. They really need to upgrade their servers. I was fortunate to get the coins today. I wish I had a system to pass along to those of you who weren’t able to secure them.
Makes me think; are some, more competent then others?
Got in at exactly 12:00. Put 2 CC coins in my bag the first minute. After that it was a complete nightmare to check out getting timed out again and again. I manually put in my credit card info 4/5 times before it finally went through. Each time it crashed I was worried that I would lose my order. They should have better purchase procedures in place.
They could have limited the number to one per person if they wanted collectors to get them. Instead they allowed the scalpers to nail them down. I will not participate in this circus again. There are other better and less expensive world coins in the market. Good luck US Mint.
If anybody believes the Authorized bulk purchasers only get to buy 10% of the mintages of these limited mintage coins I have a bridge for sale real cheap!
The mint web-sight did not automatically go to preorder at noon eastern, so when I refreshed the page, it locked up. I thought I had lost my chance but I kept trying to get back in on my computer and IPad mini. My IPad worked better at refreshing and getting back in. I finally got 1 with CC privy mark and 2 with the O. I am just an average person and not a business.
Same here! Had both in my cart,was at checkout,when bam,both were taken away! No one should have been able to order ahead,further more the limit should been one of each per caller or web surfer! With the way it was set up,not much of a fair shake for many!
Oh,and I was on at exactly 12 noon!
Was lucky to get two CC coins. Had to keep refreshing but my order was confirmed and I was able to use my saved information in my account. I hate the coin dealers like the Coin Vault get a percentage of coins plus have their staff try and get coins as well. They said so on tv last night that they try to get extra coins but could only get about ten. There should be a law against that and they should be fined for trying to get more than they are allowed to plus making their employee’s do their dirty work for them.
I was on at 11:57 then the site kicked me off I was able to get back on and and every step of the process took multiple tries getting one step further each time got all the way to confirm order, order processing then a scene pop up stating coins where no longer available and my bag went to 0.
They need to recuse the limit even further and no one should pay the second hand market inflated prices. Completely unfair to the guy who just wants one of each to add to his collection!!!!!!!
I was on at 12;00 exactly, got both coins in my cart but by the time I got them paid, they were both unavailable. the US mint really needs to limit items like this to one. they would have sold out anyways, this is unfair to costomers
Exactly!
Was trying just to get one each…crashed…bad gateway…cart frozen…phone lines right to busy…total fiasco…
Mint sucks I’m done .
I had one of each in my cart. Then poof.
The limit should have been ONE CC and ONE O per person, per credit card, per email address, etc.
I am a lifelong collector only interested in purchasing one each for my personal collection. Now, if I want one I will have to be ripped off by the unscrupulous individuals/corporations that pay dozens of people a fee to call in for them and buy the limit of ten. Then these companies end up with hundreds to sell in increments on ebay, TV, etc. for triple to quadruple the original price. IT IS JUST WRONG!
“Late and Slow” contributor makes some really good points. Early reserve for priority retailer bulk purchases at higher purchase price seems to be an issue fairness vs. making money off Mint Sales. Why are there so few of these 2021 Morgan coins being made available? Same goes for the 2021 $50 Gold Eagle with new eagle reverse. Planned mintage is extremely low.
Too many purchase conditions!
I logged in to my established account at 11:55 and was informed I needed to update my credit card which I did successfully. At 12:00 I started the order process and ordered 3 “O” Morgan’s and saw them in my basket. I tried to maneuver to the “CC” page and the site crashed and I lost my cart contents. Tried ordering via telephone with 25 unsuccessful calls getting busy signal after hearing US Mint message. Tried logging back in without success until 12:20 and found the “CC” was unavailable but put 3 “O” in my basket and went to checkout. Tried to login to my account at check out and was informed my email address didn’t exist (right, I logged in with it 30 minutes earlier!). Tried to checkout as a guest and discovered that the “O” was now unavailable. Very frustrating experience which has dampened my desire to ever participate in a US Mint coin purchase in the future.
IF THE MINT CAN’T PRODUCE AT LEAST A MILLION OF THE SPECIAL COINS THEN IT SHOULD QUIT AND NOT PRODUCE ANY. THIS IS THE 3RD TIME I TRIED TO GET SPECIAL COINS OFFERED AND NEVER COULD GET ANY. WHY NOT TAKE PRE ORDERS BEFORE PRODUCTION?