Ron Gillio Given PNG Harvey Stack Lifetime Achievement Award

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce that Ronald J. Gillio was presented the Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award at the Professional Numismatist Guild’s (PNG) annual meeting at the recent American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money. This prestigious award is presented to someone who has shown extraordinary devotion to numismatics and significantly contributed to the hobby or profession.

“The PNG Lifetime Achievement Award could not go to a more deserving individual than Ron Gillio, as his many decades of commitment to the PNG is unparalleled.” commented Greg Roberts, CEO of Stack’s Bowers Galleries and one of the presenters of the award. “I have called Ron Gillio the “Ambassador” for as long as I can remember, and this nickname has stood the test of time. I bought my first gold coin from Ron at the FUN show in 1981, and we have been friends and business partners for over 30 years. Ron’s commitment to Stack’s Bowers Galleries has made the company a much better organization. We congratulate Ron on receiving such a significant and well-deserved honor.”

Ron’s involvement in numismatics and his dedication to the betterment of hobby span 60 years. He is a past president of the PNG, as well as the recipient of the Founders Award, another of that organization’s highest honors. He is a Life Member of the ANA and just received his 60-year pin. He is a member of the International Association of Professional Numismatists (IAPN) and founding charter member No. 11 of the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). Well-known for his writing and research in the field, Ron collaborated with Walter Breen on the new standard reference book California Small Denomination Gold. In 1984, he became a contributor to the 37th edition of A Guide Book of United States Coins (the Red Book), and has appeared as such in every subsequent edition. He has also been a contributor to the Standard Catalog of World Coins, the Official ANA Grading Standards for United States Coins, and the Coin World Almanac. He has conducted nearly 80 multi-million dollar auction sales in the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

“Ron Gillio’s [PNG] Lifetime Achievement Award was long overdue as he is one of the great “pioneers” of the rare coin industry,” stated Kevin Lipton, another of the award’s presenters. “Starting in the early 1970s, Ron was among the very first coin dealers to venture to Europe and Asia, creating lifelong relationships that led to some of the greatest coin hoards being brought home to America. With his incredibly diverse numismatic knowledge and experience, Ron will go down as one of the greatest ‘coin diplomats’ and deal makers in history.”

* * *