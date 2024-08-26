1864 Two-Cent Piece, Large Motto : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



In 1864 when the Two-Cent Piece was first issued, the U.S. Civil War was still raging. One effect of the war was a massive shortage of hard currency. While specie coins had disappeared from circulation quite early in the war, by 1864 even small copper cents were thin on the ground–as evidenced by the proliferation of alternative currencies and private tokens. Since the Two-Cent Piece was struck in bronze instead of the more expensive cupro-nickel used in one-cent coins before the war, the United States Mint was moving farther and farther toward a fiduciary coinage system.

While this denomination was partially created to offset the shortage of one-cent coins, and almost 20 million pieces were struck during the first issuance (nearly 44% of the entire series from 1864 to 1873), the idea of a two-cent coin was not new. Legislation for the first Two-Cent Piece was introduced by Federalist Senator Uriah Tracy of Connecticut in 1806. That coin would have consisted of a 90% copper and 10% silver billon alloy and coupled with a 20-cent piece of the same alloy. Despite its passage in the Senate, the bill was voted down in the House of Representatives that year and again in 1807. Another attempt to institute the two-cent denomination was made in 1836, with similar results.

The first year of an unpopular type, 1864 saw the largest mintage of the entire series by over six million pieces. Stemming from a small error when calculating mintage figures in 1886, there is some controversy over the exact number of coins produced. While official Mint records state that 19,847,500 pieces were struck, numismatists and researchers posit that this is too high by 25,000. This adjusted figure has become mainstream and is now included in the Red Book.

The 1864 Two-Cent Piece features the first appearance of the national motto “In God We Trust” on America’s coinage. The Mint Act of January 18, 1837 authorized the Mint Director, with the approval of the Treasury Department, to choose the devices and mottoes on coins. This approval process led to a series of negotiations that included such mottoes as “Our Country: Our God” and “God, Our Trust”. Finally, with a last-minute suggestion by Secretary of the Treasury Salmon P. Chase, “In God We Trust” was approved for production.

When production started, the Mint used a prototype die with a smaller and narrower obverse motto. Numismatist Walter Breen called the Small Motto issues prototypes. At least a few thousand were produced from the prototype dies (along with a small number of Proofs) before Mint Chief Engraver James Barton Longacre modified the design so that the motto was more upright on the ribbon.

While the size difference is not easy to distinguish since the motto is in a high-wear area, the “D” in GOD is markedly smaller on the Small Motto variety (FS-401), and the first “T” in TRUST is closer to the ribbon’s fold than on the Large Motto. Additionally, on Small Motto types, the laurel wreath stem under the word GOD is visible, whereas on the Large Motto type it is hidden.

What Is the 1864 Large Motto Two-Cent Piece Worth?

Like all copper coins, the 1864 Large Motto Two-Cent Piece can receive one of three color designations: Red (RD), Red Brown (RB), and Brown (B). The difference between these color designations is due to the changing surface color of the coin’s metal. Red-designated coins of this age are rare since copper oxidizes, and a coin would have to have survived over 150 years of exposure to the air with little to no color shift. As such, Red-designated coins must also be in AU50 or above.

While NGC and PCGS collectively grade 1,036 examples as Red (RD), of which roughly three-fourths are by PCGS and one-fourth by NGC, only seven pieces received the top population grade of MS67. One of these pieces set the auction record of $19,975 in the Heritage Auctions August 2015 sale. More recently, this grade is worth roughly $12,000.

In one grade below (MS66), the population increases from seven to 60 pieces, and the value decreases to between $2,000 and $3,500.

After another step down, the value is halved, with most graded and certified MS65 examples worth $800 to $1,500. However, some pieces do sell for as much as $2,300. While there are few auction records for low-Mint-State specimens, the price has remained exceedingly stable, with MS60 examples selling for $300 to $350. In fact, Bowers and Ruddy sold an MS60 example for $350 in 1979!

Red Brown (RB) examples, which exhibit up to 95% of their original red coloration, are similarly rare in high grades. The auction record for these coins was set 14 years ago in Heritage Auctions’ July 2008 sale at $4,888. Interestingly, this is almost half the record for Brown pieces, which was set at $8,050 by an AU58 specimen in a Heritage Auctions January 2007 sale.

In MS65 and MS66, RB examples sell for $500 to $1,500, with some selling for as much as $3,600. This is up to a three-times premium over standard Brown-designated examples that sell for $350 to $500. According to recent sales, in lower Mint State grades (MS60 to MS63), RB pieces still command a $50 to $100 premium over Brown examples in the same grades. These RB pieces sell for $200 to $350, while the Brown examples are worth between $150 and $250.

If a collector doesn’t care about the grade and wants to acquire the cheapest example possible, extremely low-grade Brown examples (F2 to G6) can be purchased for between $10 and $30.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Coin dealers Abner Kreisberg and Jerry Cohen offered an example they described as “full mint red. Superb” for $295 in their February 1978 ad in The Numismatist.

1864 Large Motto Two-Cent Pieces are exceptionally rare with Cameo frost.

Top Population: PCGS MS67RD (4, 8/2024). NGC MS67RD (3, 8/2024). CAC MS66RD (23:1 stickered:graded, 8/2024).

NGC MS67RD #4768561-002: Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2020, Lot 3015 – $11,400.

Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2020, Lot 3015 – $11,400. PCGS MS67RD #32212465: “The College Collection, Part Two,” Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 3950 – $19,975.

“The College Collection, Part Two,” Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 3950 – $19,975. PCGS MS66RD #21174876: Heritage Auctions, June 20, 2021, Lot 7067 – $10,200.

1864 Two-Cent Piece, Large Motto Design

Obverse:

As one of the few American coin series not to feature a bust on the obverse, U.S. Mint Chief Engraver James B. Longacre decided to use his interpretation of the Great Seal of the United States as the main device. By focusing on the defensive shield with six vertical and 20 horizontal bars, the shield strikes a markedly different tone. The shield stands in front of a pair of crossed arrows, which, while martial, actually represent alliance and friendship for many Native American cultures. Behind the arrows is the traditional symbol of victory, a laurel leaf. The date 1864 is in the empty field below the shield. Lastly, surmounting the entire design is a flowing banner with the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. Cumulatively, the obverse is a visual display of the federal drive to maintain the Union as the Civil War raged.

Reverse:

Centered on the reverse is a wheat wreath, the arms of which encircle the denomination 2 CENTS written in two rows. The country name UNITED STATES OF AMERICA wraps around the reverse, covering three-quarters of the empty fields outside the wheat wreath. Lastly, since the Philadelphia Mint was responsible for striking all Two-Cent Pieces, the design does not include a mintmark.

Edge:

The edge of the 1864 Two-Cent Piece is plain or smooth, without reeding or lettering.

Designer

James Barton Longacre (1794-1869) was one of the most famous U.S. engravers and medallic artists of the 19th century. Longacre was appointed the fourth Chief Engraver of the United States Mint by President John Tyler after Christian Gobrecht died in 1844. Before his appointment, Longacre worked for the Philadelphia engraving company Murray, Draper, Fairman & Co. until he began working for himself in 1819. As an independent engraver, Longacre produced a series of famous plates that featured the Founding Fathers, President Andrew Jackson, and Senator John C. Calhoun. Once he became Chief Engraver at the Mint, he produced such famous pieces as the Flying Eagle Cent, the Indian Head Cent, the Shield Nickel, and the $20 Coronet Head Double Eagle gold coin.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1864 Denomination: Two Cents (USD) Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 19,822,500 or 19,847,500 (disputed) Alloy: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc Weight: 6.22 g Diameter: 23.00 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: James Barton Longacre REV Designer: James Barton Longacre Quality: Business Strike

