Final Coin in America the Beautiful Quarters Program Available Feb. 8

On February 8, at noon EST, the United States Mint will begin accepting orders for products featuring the 56th and final coin in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The coin honors the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama.

The coin’s reverse depicts a Tuskegee Airman pilot suiting up to join the fight during World War II with the Moton Field control tower in the background. The pilot looks upward with pride and confidence as two P-51 Mustangs pass overhead. The inscription “THEY FOUGHT TWO WARS” is arced across the top as a reference to the dual battles the Tuskegee Airmen fought – fascism abroad and racial discrimination at home. Inscriptions are “TUSKEGEE AIRMEN,” “ALABAMA,” “2021,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

The obverse features the 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan, with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

Product options and pricing are below:

Coins in rolls and bags are produced at the Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco facilities. The three-roll set contains coins from all three facilities.

To view additional products in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, visit catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/america-the-beautiful-quarters-program.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

