US Mint Announces Release of 2nd Platinum Proof Coin Celebrating Five Freedoms of First Amendment

2022 Coin Acclaims Bill of Rights’ Freedom of Speech

The United States Mint has announced that it is releasing the second coin in the five-year First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Series on March 3, 2022, at noon Eastern Time. Mintage is limited to 15,000. There is no household order limit.

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Series features newly designed one-ounce 99.95 percent platinum proof coins. This five-year series (2021-2025) will reflect the five freedoms in the First Amendment — “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion (2021), or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech (2022), or of the press (2023), or the right of the people peaceably to assemble (2024), and to petition (2025) the Government for a redress of grievances.”

This series uses the lifecycle of the oak tree from seedling to a mighty oak as a metaphor for our country’s growth as a Nation that values freedom. Liberty grows to a thing of strength and beauty from a seed—our Bill of Rights. Each of the freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment contributes to the growth and development of the Nation.

The obverse design of the 2022 coin features a juvenile oak tree framed with the inscription “WITH FREEDOM OF SPEECH LIBERTY BLOSSOMS.” Inscriptions are “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “2022.” It was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Donna Weaver and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna.

The common reverse design for this series, by AIP Designer Patricia Lucas-Morris, depicts an eagle in flight, an olive branch in its talons. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$100,” “1 OZ.,” and “.9995 PLATINUM.” The engraver of the reverse is former United States Mint Medallic Artist, now AIP designer, Don Everhart.

Each coin is encapsulated and inserted into a black presentation box. An image of the obverse design is incorporated on the outer packaging sleeve and on the Certificate of Authenticity.

As with all Mint products containing a precious metal, this coin will be priced according to the range in which it appears on the Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

