Stacks Bowers WFOM Auction

HomeAuctionsVirginia Judge’s Collection of World Paper Money Pt. 1 Now at Stack's...

Virginia Judge’s Collection of World Paper Money Pt. 1 Now at Stack’s Bowers

Stack's Bowers
By Stack's Bowers

Virginia Judge’s Collection of World Paper Money Pt. 1 Now at Stack's Bowers Galleries
By Dennis HengeveldDirector of Consignments and Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……
 

The first session of the Virginia Judge’s Collection of World Paper Money is open for bidding on the Stack’s Bowers website now and closes September 3. The second offering will be a special online session as part of the 2024 Fall Maastricht Sale which will be held during the first week of October.

The Virginia Judge’s Collection of World Paper Money is the epitome of a collection of this kind. It was never assembled with completion as a goal; indeed, when collecting the world most people will focus on a country, a theme, or some other easily defined area. The Virginia Judge’s Collection was put together differently: it simply includes notes the collector liked, whether for their design, their color or their fancy serial number (which, as you read the earlier blogs, should not come as a surprise). As such, there are many complete sets, although some relative easily acquirable notes are missing because they simply did not appeal to the collector. Also, select countries that particularly interested the collector are covered more extensively, such as Egypt.

The lots offered in this collection can be grouped into two categories: single (graded) notes, and group lots of a common theme or country. In the group lots, you will find a wide range of notes, but many feature fancy serial numbers, so even though lots may include more available notes they are certainly worth inspecting. Our photography department has done an outstanding job photographing each and every lot to make sure that all details, including serial numbers, are clearly visible.

Select highlights from the first session of the Virginia Judge’s Collection include:

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is always accepting consignments for upcoming sales. To start the consignment process, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at 800-458-4646 or email Dennis Hengeveld at [email protected].

* * *

Stack's Bowers
Stack's Bowershttps://stacksbowers.com/
Stack's Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company's 90-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, and The Thos. H. Law Collection. The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California with galleries in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, Hong Kong, Paris, and Vancouver.
Previous article
1886 Morgan Dollar : A Collector’s Guide
Next article
1943-D Lincoln Copper Cent : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stacks Bowers Auction

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals