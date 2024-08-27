Virginia Judge’s Collection of World Paper Money Pt. 1 Now at Stack’s Bowers



By Dennis Hengeveld – Director of Consignments and Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



The first session of the Virginia Judge’s Collection of World Paper Money is open for bidding on the Stack’s Bowers website now and closes September 3. The second offering will be a special online session as part of the 2024 Fall Maastricht Sale which will be held during the first week of October.

The Virginia Judge’s Collection of World Paper Money is the epitome of a collection of this kind. It was never assembled with completion as a goal; indeed, when collecting the world most people will focus on a country, a theme, or some other easily defined area. The Virginia Judge’s Collection was put together differently: it simply includes notes the collector liked, whether for their design, their color or their fancy serial number (which, as you read the earlier blogs, should not come as a surprise). As such, there are many complete sets, although some relative easily acquirable notes are missing because they simply did not appeal to the collector. Also, select countries that particularly interested the collector are covered more extensively, such as Egypt.

The lots offered in this collection can be grouped into two categories: single (graded) notes, and group lots of a common theme or country. In the group lots, you will find a wide range of notes, but many feature fancy serial numbers, so even though lots may include more available notes they are certainly worth inspecting. Our photography department has done an outstanding job photographing each and every lot to make sure that all details, including serial numbers, are clearly visible.

Select highlights from the first session of the Virginia Judge’s Collection include:

