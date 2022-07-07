Kookaburra on Latest Mini Money Gold Coin From Royal Australian Mint

The Royal Australian Mint’s Mini Money gold coin series features a selection of Australia’s iconic native animals. The kookaburra, one of Australia’s most recognizable and distinctive birds, is presented on the second coin in the series.

Kookaburras can be found throughout eastern Australia, from Queensland to South Australia, and have been widely introduced into Tasmania, Western Australia, and even New Zealand.

The kookaburra is a large kingfisher bird, but unlike other kingfishers, the kookaburra rarely eats fish. With an estimated population of 65 million, kookaburras can be typically found in eucalyptus forests and woodlands throughout Australia, as well as urban parks, gardens, and backyards – sometimes stealing food!

Often referred to as the ‘laughing kookaburra’ for its distinctive vocal pattern, the kookaburra call is not as friendly as it may appear. Their calls are actually warning other birds to keep away. Researchers have found that family units will laugh in a similar manner and vocalize together to amplify their claim to their territory.

Kookaburra Mini Money Gold Coin Design

The obverse features Jody Clark’s effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the year-date and denomination of the coin (5 DOLLARS). The coin’s reverse portrays a Kookaburra perched on a branch. It also includes the coin’s weight, fineness, and the initials “AS” for Aleksandra Stokic, who created the design.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Aleksandra Stokic is a sculptor at the Royal Australian Mint.

Kookaburra Gold Coin Specifications

Country: Australia Year Of Issue: 2022 Denomination: 5 Dollars (AUD) Mint Mark: None Mintage: 5,000 Alloy: .9999 Gold Weight: 0.50 g Diameter: 11.15 mm Thickness: 13.90 mm OBV Designer Jody Clark REV Designer Aleksandra Stokic Quality Uncirculated

* * *

About the Royal Australian Mint

The Royal Australian Mint is an award-winning, world-class Mint and a global leader in the mint industry. The Mint produces circulating coins for Australia and other countries; collectable and investment coins for domestic and international customers; and custom-made medals, medallions and tokens for individual or corporate clients.

The Mint is also a national cultural attraction that educates millions of Australians and international visitors on the history of Australia’s decimal currency, and the significance and value of coins.

