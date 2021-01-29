Perth Mint Coin Profiles - World Money Fair Australian Kookaburra 2021 1oz Silver Colored Coin

The 50th anniversary World Money Fair (WMF) was due to take place in Berlin on the 29th through the 31st of January, 2021. For the first time in the event’s history, the show will now take place in a virtual format. To mark this special event, The Perth Mint has crafted an exclusive colored coin for release in WMF packaging, featuring the new 2021 kookaburra design in vivid color.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 1,500 of the World Money Fair Australian Kookaburra 2021 1oz Silver Colored Coin.

Design

The coin’s design depicts a colored representation of a kookaburra perched on a branch of a gum tree with leaves and seedpods. The reverse also includes the inscription AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight, purity, and 2021 year- date.

The obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the coin’s monetary denomination.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid within a special World Money Fair 2021 shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Silver Kookaburra Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Since 2008, Perth Mint designer Aleysha Howarth has worked as a designer and engraver ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications