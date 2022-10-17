Royal Australian Mint Issues Coins Celebrating AC/DC’s Let There Be Rock

By Royal Australian Mint ……



This year officially marks the 45th anniversary of AC/DC’s five times Platinum-selling studio album, Let There Be Rock. To celebrate this momentous milestone in music history, the Royal Australian Mint is releasing the second coin set in their AC/DC collection trilogy.

Hailing from Sydney, AC/DC or ‘Acca Dacca’ as dubbed by Australian fans, made their international debut in the early 1970s. From their electric high-energy shows to record-breaking albums, these Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends have been one of the biggest hard rock bands for almost five decades and counting.

The six 20-cent coins in this limited edition set are shaped like mini vinyl records and come packaged in a vinyl sleeve inside a roadie box.

Each coin design is inspired by AC/DC albums commemorating upcoming anniversaries, including:

45th anniversary of Let There Be Rock (1977)

45th anniversary of Powerage (1978) in 2023

40th anniversary of Flick of the Switch (1983) in 2023

35th anniversary of Blow Up Your Video (1988) in 2023

15th anniversary of Black Ice (2008) in 2023

The sixth coin in the collection is a special commemorative coin only available within the six-coin collection, and each of the AC/DC album-inspired coins is available to be purchased individually.

Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said:

“Known for their raw and electrifying energy, it’s no secret AC/DC has made a mark on music fans across the globe. The Mint is thrilled to celebrate not one but six massive milestones from one of the world’s most recognized bands. What better way to celebrate these anniversaries than with limited edition AC/DC coins that every AC/DC fan needs in their collection.”

The limited edition coins are officially licensed AC/DC merchandise and are available now from the Mint’s online store at eshop.ramint.gov.au. Recommended Retail Price: $110 AUD (about $70 USD at the time of publication).

