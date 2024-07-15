1860 Liberty Seated Dime Proof : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



Except for 1851, Liberty Seated Dime Proofs were struck each year of the coin’s 54-year production run. Proofs struck before 1858 are known to survive in double-digit quantities and collecting them falls within the purview of the well-heeled specialist. Starting in 1858, United States Mint Director James Ross Snowden broadened the distribution of Proof pieces by promoting the sale of Proofs to the general public. This act coincided with the elimination of the large cent and half cent, which served as the catalyst of the first major coin-collecting boom in the United States.

The 1860 Liberty Seated Dime proof has a mintage of 1,000 pieces, all struck on March 8 utilizing two pairs of dies. Series specialist Gerry Fortin notes that reverse die doubling is visible on the DI of DIME along with a slightly downward sloping date on the obverse. The second die, much less frequently encountered than the first, uses the Type II shield.

Numismatist Walter Breen writes in his Encyclopedia of United States and Colonial Proof Coins (1977) that 473 unsold Proofs were melted, leaving a net mintage of 527. This figure, to our knowledge, has not been corroborated by documentary evidence or another source.

Despite the relative availability of the issue, Gems and Superb Gems are scarce; scarcer with Cameo devices.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Before the Legend Rare Coin July 2014 auction where a near blast-white example in PCGS PR68 Cameo CAC from the Simpson Collection brought $18,212.50, the highest price paid for an 1860 dime in Proof was the $12,650 that an NGC PR68 Cameo brought in 2010. That coin was an attractive rainbow toner (although a toned fingerprint is at the one o’clock position). That same coin brought $7,637.50 in 2013 after it was crossed into a PCGS PR67+ Cameo holder.

The price decline between the two sales is more reflective of the downward shift of the market than a statement of the half-grade differential between the two services. The Simpson result, while a record, speaks more to the superior nature of that specimen. In grades PR63-PR67, however, 2019 market prices are significantly lower than at the start of the decade.

Top Population: PCGS PR68CAM (1, 7/2024), NGC PF68+CAM (1, 7/2024), and CAC PR68CAM (1, 7/2024).

NGC PF68CAM #1816783-006: “The Bob Simpson Collection of Seated Dimes,” Heritage Auctions, September 2010, Lot 3725 – $7,475. Simpson on insert; “The Greensboro Collection, Part I,” Heritage Auctions, October 2012, Lot 3959 – $7,637,50; Heritage Auctions, November 11, 2021, Lot 3536 – $9,000. F-101. Brilliant. Tiny tick on Liberty’s right shoulder. another tick on right forearm.

“The Bob Simpson Collection of Seated Dimes,” Heritage Auctions, September 2010, Lot 3725 – $7,475. Simpson on insert; “The Greensboro Collection, Part I,” Heritage Auctions, October 2012, Lot 3959 – $7,637,50; Heritage Auctions, November 11, 2021, Lot 3536 – $9,000. F-101. Brilliant. Tiny tick on Liberty’s right shoulder. another tick on right forearm. PCGS PR68CAM CAC #29724375: Bob R. Simpson; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, July 17, 2017, Lot 80 – $18,212.50.

Bob R. Simpson; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, July 17, 2017, Lot 80 – $18,212.50. NGC PF68CAM #3171878-011: Heritage Auctions, April 29, 2010, Lot 2063 – $12,650. Splatter of blue and red toning on the obverse and reverse.

Heritage Auctions, April 29, 2010, Lot 2063 – $12,650. Splatter of blue and red toning on the obverse and reverse. PCGS PR67+CAM #25054735: As NGC PF68CAM. Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2010, Lot 376 – $9,000 Reserve Not Met. As PCGS PR67+CAM #25054735. Heritage Auctions, April 2013, Lot 1768 – $7,637.50; “The Warren Collection,” Heritage Auctions, May 5, 2022, Lot 3838 – $7,800. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, April 27, 2023, Lot 168 – $9,987.50. Blue, gold, green, and red toning. Possible fingerprint toning on right obverse field.

As NGC PF68CAM. Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2010, Lot 376 – $9,000 Reserve Not Met. As PCGS PR67+CAM #25054735. Heritage Auctions, April 2013, Lot 1768 – $7,637.50; “The Warren Collection,” Heritage Auctions, May 5, 2022, Lot 3838 – $7,800. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, April 27, 2023, Lot 168 – $9,987.50. Blue, gold, green, and red toning. Possible fingerprint toning on right obverse field. PCGS PR67+CAM CAC #37434508: As NGC PF67CAM #1965660-002. Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2018, Lot 3404 – $2,880. 49er Collection on insert. As PCGS PR67+CAM CAC #37434508. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, September 26, 2019, Lot 203 – $9,106.25. Crossed to PCGS, where the coin upgraded by half a point . Rainbow toning on both sides.

As Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2018, Lot 3404 – $2,880. 49er Collection on insert. As PCGS PR67+CAM CAC #37434508. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, September 26, 2019, Lot 203 – $9,106.25. . Rainbow toning on both sides. PCGS PR67CAM #07406971: Heritage Auctions, July 15, 2022, Lot 3617 – $3,600. Mottled rust-colored toning along the periphery. Copper spot in the lower right obverse field.

Heritage Auctions, July 15, 2022, Lot 3617 – $3,600. Mottled rust-colored toning along the periphery. Copper spot in the lower right obverse field. NGC PF67CAM CAC #561009-011: Heritage Auctions, October 28, 2015, Lot 98139 – $6,462.50. F-101. Rose and blue rim toning.

Heritage Auctions, October 28, 2015, Lot 98139 – $6,462.50. F-101. Rose and blue rim toning. PCGS PR67CAM #25361991: Heritage Auctions, December 5, 2013, Lot 3565 – $8,225; “The Maltest Collection,” Heritage Auctions, October 16, 2020, Lot 3310 – $3,600. Light rose toning, mostly along the periphery and bottom of obverse and center of reverse.

Heritage Auctions, December 5, 2013, Lot 3565 – $8,225; “The Maltest Collection,” Heritage Auctions, October 16, 2020, Lot 3310 – $3,600. Light rose toning, mostly along the periphery and bottom of obverse and center of reverse. PCGS PR67CAM #25661855: Stack’s Bowers, April 1, 2016, Lot 16140 – $4,230. Dark rainbow target toning (cobalt and reddish gold) on the obverse and reverse.

Stack’s Bowers, April 1, 2016, Lot 16140 – $4,230. Dark rainbow target toning (cobalt and reddish gold) on the obverse and reverse. NGC PF67CAM #3469588-003: Heritage Auctions, September 25, 2013, Lot 3563 – $3,818.75. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, September 25, 2013, Lot 3563 – $3,818.75. Brilliant. NGC PF67CAM #1852570-002: Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2007, Lot 2607 – $4,025; “The Beau Clerc Collection,” Heritage Auctions, September 27, 2007, Lot 986 – $3,651,.25; Heritage Auctions, April 24, 2013, Lot 1767 – $3,818.75. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2007, Lot 2607 – $4,025; “The Beau Clerc Collection,” Heritage Auctions, September 27, 2007, Lot 986 – $3,651,.25; Heritage Auctions, April 24, 2013, Lot 1767 – $3,818.75. Brilliant. NGC PF67CAM #331160-001: Heritage Auctions, October 28, 2010, Lot 3515 – $3,450. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, October 28, 2010, Lot 3515 – $3,450. Brilliant. PCGS PR67CAM #07406971: Heritage Auctions, July 7, 2006, Lot 636 – $6,900. Russet rim toning.

Heritage Auctions, July 7, 2006, Lot 636 – $6,900. Russet rim toning. PCGS PR68 CAC #42822578: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, January 27, 2022, Lot 96 – $15,862.50.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions, January 27, 2022, Lot 96 – $15,862.50. NGC PF68 #916067-002: Heritage Auctions, August 20, 2021, Lot 3705 – $7,800. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, August 20, 2021, Lot 3705 – $7,800. Brilliant. NGC PF68 #3811912-001: As PCGS PR67 #2627357. Heritage Auctions, September 2002, Lot 6245 – $4,025. Old Green Holder; “The Daryl Haynor Collection,” Heritage Auctions, August 11, 2011, Lot 3558 – $6,900. CAC added; “The Eugene H. Garnder Collection, Part II,” Heritage Auctions, October 27, 2014, Lot 98292 – $6,462.50. As NGC PF68 #3811912-001. Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 3680 – $5,405. Crossed to NGC, where the coin upgraded one point ; Heritage Auctions, August 10, 2016, Lot 3635 – $4,700; Heritage Auctions, April 4, 2017, Lot 15693 – $4,700. Dark toning in gold, lilac, and turquoise. Fortin-101.

As PCGS PR67 #2627357. Heritage Auctions, September 2002, Lot 6245 – $4,025. Old Green Holder; “The Daryl Haynor Collection,” Heritage Auctions, August 11, 2011, Lot 3558 – $6,900. CAC added; “The Eugene H. Garnder Collection, Part II,” Heritage Auctions, October 27, 2014, Lot 98292 – $6,462.50. As NGC PF68 #3811912-001. Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 3680 – $5,405. ; Heritage Auctions, August 10, 2016, Lot 3635 – $4,700; Heritage Auctions, April 4, 2017, Lot 15693 – $4,700. Dark toning in gold, lilac, and turquoise. Fortin-101. PCGS PR67+ CAC #41428003: Heritage Auctions, April 22, 2021, Lot 3375 – $5,520; Heritage Auctions, August 20, 2021, Lot 3704 – $7,800. Gold, salmon, green-blue, and magenta toning on both sides.

Heritage Auctions, April 22, 2021, Lot 3375 – $5,520; Heritage Auctions, August 20, 2021, Lot 3704 – $7,800. Gold, salmon, green-blue, and magenta toning on both sides. PCGS PR67 #36792052: Stack’s Bowers, May 23, 2019, Lot 250 – $2,640. Mottled antique toning in cobalt and slate grey along the periphery of the obverse and reverse. Plate coin for this post.

Stack’s Bowers, May 23, 2019, Lot 250 – $2,640. Mottled antique toning in cobalt and slate grey along the periphery of the obverse and reverse. Plate coin for this post. NGC PF67 #1276668-010: “The Speechless Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 31, 2019, Lot 3296 – $3,360. Tick in the lower right obverse field.

“The Speechless Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 31, 2019, Lot 3296 – $3,360. Tick in the lower right obverse field. PCGS PR67 #36166594: Heritage Auctions, November 8, 2018, Lot 3045 – $4,800. F-101. Dark rainbow toning.

Heritage Auctions, November 8, 2018, Lot 3045 – $4,800. F-101. Dark rainbow toning. PCGS PR67 #25664979: Heritage Auctions, January 6, 2016, Lot 3763 – $3,055. F-101. Dark rainbow toning.

Heritage Auctions, January 6, 2016, Lot 3763 – $3,055. F-101. Dark rainbow toning. NGC PF67 #1634133-019: “The Phil Kaufman Collection,” Heritage Auctions, July 26, 2003, Lot 6572 – $2,587.50; Heritage Auctions, September 8, 2011, Lot 3345 – $3,450. F-101. Fleck in the center of the right obverse field. Brilliant. P. KAUFMAN on insert.

“The Phil Kaufman Collection,” Heritage Auctions, July 26, 2003, Lot 6572 – $2,587.50; Heritage Auctions, September 8, 2011, Lot 3345 – $3,450. F-101. Fleck in the center of the right obverse field. Brilliant. P. KAUFMAN on insert. PCGS PR67 #3142878: “The Richard Allen Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2001, Lot 6760 – $3,737.50. Creamy coin with vintage toning along the periphery.

1860 Liberty Seated Dime Proof Design

Obverse:

The obverse features a sitting depiction of the personification of Liberty holding a Liberty pole in her left hand as she looks behind her over her right shoulder. At the top of the pole is a Phrygian cap, a classic symbol of emancipation. Her right arm and hand cradle a Union shield, which features a ribbon with the word LIBERTY running from the upper left to the lower right. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA wraps around the top of the obverse from left to right. The date 1860 sits below Liberty. Denticles surround the rim.

Reverse:

The denomination ONE DIME is in the middle, with a closed wreath of wheat around it. Denticles surround the rim.

Edge:

The edge of the 1860 Seated Liberty Dime is reeded.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1860 Denomination: One Dime (10 Cents) USD Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 1,000 Alloy: 90% Silver, 10% Copper Weight: 2.48 g Diameter: 17.90 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht Quality: Proof

* * *