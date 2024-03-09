1928-S Peace Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

The 1928-S Peace dollar is among the most common later-date Peace dollars and one of the series’ major condition rarities. The last date struck from silver purchased under the terms of the Pittman Act, it’s more affordable than its counterpart from the Philadelphia Mint in circulated and lower uncirculated grades.

But in MS-65, it’s more valuable than the key 1928.

The Backstory Behind the Making of 1928 Silver Dollars

1928 marked the last year of the initial issue of Peace dollars. The Pittman Act spelled out the circumstances for the Peace dollar’s hiatus. It called for up to 350 million silver dollars to be converted into bullion and sold to Great Britain, and the melted dollars were replaced using silver purchased at a fixed price of $1 per ounce. 270,232,722 dollars were ultimately melted, 11,111,168 of which were earmarked for circulating subsidiary coinage.

The recoining process began in February 1921 with the reintroduction of the Morgan dollar and introduction of the Peace dollar, an event that the United States Mint is commemorating this year with 2021-dated .999 silver dollars bearing the Morgan and Peace dollar designs.

The Pittman Act’s silver supply was exhausted in 1928, roughly 10 years after the Act was passed. The striking of Peace dollars ended in April of that year. A July 15, 1924 memorandum from Mint Director Robert J. Grant to William M. Geldes of the Office of the Comptroller General sheds some light on the “part of the purchased silver bullion was combined with gold and other metals and must be separated therefrom before it can be coined. This separation involves mixing non-Pittman Act bullion and will not be completed for a year or more.”

Grant elaborated:

“The work of recoining the silver dollars melted under the terms of the Pittman Act of April 23, 1918, was of such magnitude as to require the full capacity of the three coinage mints of the U.S. for over two year’s time if the coinage of all other denominations had been discontinued. It was impossible to discontinue the manufacture of other coins.”

The Mint Director’s Report for fiscal year 1928 described the delays in the recoining process imposed by demand for circulating subsidiary coinage:

“[A]s soon as postwar demands for other coins that were in active circulation permitted, and continued whenever the mint facilities were available for the purpose until April 1928…”

The San Francisco Mint struck 1,632,000 Peace dollars in 1928, a mintage more than 4.5 times larger than Philadelphia’s. Despite their relative abundance, the 1928-S coins were weakly struck, creating one of the series’ major condition rarities.

Bags of the coins entered the market in the 1930s and 1940s, and a number of 1928-S Peace dollars were sent to Nevada casinos in 1949 and 1950, according to Q. David Bowers’ Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States: A Comprehensive Encyclopedia.

According to a June 1934 Numismatist article, collectors could still purchase 1928-S Peace dollars from the Mint for their face value plus shipping.

Important Characteristics of the 1928-S Peace Dollar

Strikes are weak on 1928-S Peace dollars, especially on the reverse; Gem 1928-S examples are significantly rarer than Gem 1928 coins despite the latter’s smaller mintage. A number of San Francisco Mint Peace dollar dates and 1927-D have small certified populations (below 100 examples recorded) in MS-65 and above.

Also, forgers sometimes file off the S mint mark to pass the San Francisco issue as its key date Philadelphia counterpart.

Market Data & Noteworthy Specimens

Historical Market Information

The 1928-S Peace dollar was represented in Redfield Hoard.

In January 1976, Numismatist John B. Love of the Record Coin Shop in Cut Bank, Montana, advertised that he was offering $1,650 for nice BU Rolls on this date.

In the August 1976 Numismatist, dealer Joel Rettew advertised that he was selling Gem BU examples of the 1928-S Peace dollar from the Redfield Hoard for $145 each.

In an August 1978 Numismatist ad, dealer George H. Ashley, Jr. of Capital City Coin Exchange in Richmond, Virginia, advertised GEM BU 1928-S Peace dollars for sale at $175 each.

The Value of the 1928-S Peace Dollar in 2024

Prices remain below $500 in grades MS-63+ and below. MS-64 examples sell for between $700 and $1,500, and examples in MS-64+ have realized prices between $900 and $2,500. A June 5, 2020, CoinWeek IQ article outlined a collecting strategy for MS-63 and 64 coins: “[the 1928-S Peace dollar in] MS63 is a good buy. However, as with the 1928 plain, the MS64 is even better. For $900, you get a coin that is a few ticks away from costing $16,000.”

The highest price for a 1928-S Peace dollar, $55,813, was realized on March 21, 2019, in a Legend Rare Coin auction; that coin, certified MS-65+ by PCGS and CAC approved, will be auctioned by Heritage on July 30.

MS-65 coins are highly sought-after and often realize five-figure prices. The finest-known 1928-S Peace dollars are graded MS-66; PCGS and NGC record one example certified in that grade.

At the time of writing (March 2024), PCGS records 9,672 grading events of 1928-S Peace dollars, with only 78 above MS-64.

NGC records 7,226 grading events, with only 49 above MS-64.

CAC has stickered 888 coins and graded 15. From that total, only eleven coins exceed MS-64.

Varieties

VAMWorld.com lists 20 VAM varieties of 1928-S Peace dollars.

Two varieties of the 1928-S Peace dollar, VAM 3 and 3a, are on the Top 50 Peace dollar VAM varieties list. Both varieties sport doubling on the motto.

PCGS reports 67 VAM 3 – DDO motto coins. NGC reports 69 VAM 3 – DDO motto coins, and a single VAM 3A.

Final Take

When thinking of the series keys, its rarer sibling from Philadelphia might come to mind, but 1928-S Peace dollars present specialists with a tough condition rarity and two notable VAM varieties. The 1928-S Peace dollar is an affordable later issue for those willing to compromise on quality.

Top Population: PCGS MS66 (1, 3/2024). NGC MS66 (1, 3/2024). CAC MS66 (8:0; Stikered:Graded, 3/2024)