American Numismatic Association Awards 2024 Honor Distinguished Numismatists

Every year, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) recognizes members who go above and beyond with their service and dedication to numismatics. The following awards, which are presented at the World’s Fair of Money, will be awarded during the Member Awards and Donor Celebration on Thursday, August 8, 2024, from 3-4:30 p.m. in room 25/26 of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Medal of Merit

The American Numismatic Association’s Medal of Merit honors individuals who have dedicated years of service to the Association and have worked hard to promote the hobby. This year’s recipients are David Crenshaw, Steve Roach, and Dennis Tucker.

David Crenshaw, a long-time collector, joined the National Coin and Bullion Association (NCBA) in 2013 and now serves as executive director. He was previously the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Expo’s general manager. Crenshaw is dedicated to ensuring a safe and favorable legislative environment for the numismatic community at federal and state levels. He has been recognized as one of the “Most Influential People in Numismatics” by Coin World in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and has received several awards, including the ANA Glenn Smedley Memorial Award (2014) and the FUN Numismatic Ambassador Award (2019).

A graduate of the Florence Schook School of Numismatics, Steve Roach served in a variety of editorial positions at Coin World for 15 years. He has received many Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) honors, served on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), and was a member of the Michigan State Quarter Design Commission. Currently, Roach trains appraisers in appraisal methodology, and he frequently contributes to numismatic books and journals.

Dennis Tucker was the publisher for Whitman Publishing from 2004 to 2024. During his tenure, he managed the release of over 300 titles. Tucker is a prominent author, and his books and articles help numismatists learn the joys of coin and currency collecting. He has instructed at the American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar and is a member of the NLG, active in the Philippine Collectors Forum, and is a past governor of the Token and Medal Society (TAMS). He served two terms on the CCAC starting in 2016.

Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award

The Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Exemplary Service honors ANA members who have demonstrated years of enthusiastic service in volunteering time, expertise, and resources that contribute to the ANA’s growth and success, and have furthered the Association’s educational mission. They promote and strengthen the hobby by serving as club officers, newsletter editors, show volunteers, and the like. This year, the ANA recognizes Carol Bastable, Virginia Bourke, and Mitch Sanders.

A life member of five organizations, Carol Bastable is a renowned researcher specializing in love tokens and hobo nickels. She writes the “Carver Spotlight” column for the Original Hobo Nickel Society (OHNS) journal and writes a minimum of 12 articles annually to the OHNS and Love Token Society (LTS). Bastable has contributed over 25 years of board service to the Love Token Society and is the current president of the OHNS and LTS. She exhibited her collection of love tokens and related materials at the ANA’s 2016 National Money Show Museum Showcase.

Virginia Bourke began her numismatic journey in 1968 when she volunteered at the registration booth for the ANA’s San Diego convention. Since 1999, she’s chaired the COINARAMA show in San Diego and contributed her expertise as secretary or editor to six clubs. She’s served as president in four clubs. Recognized as a Numismatic Ambassador by Numismatic News in 2009, Bourke received the ANA Glenn Smedley Memorial Award in 2012.

Mitch Sanders joined the ANA in 1983, and in 1990 he interned at ANA headquarters while studying at Duke University. He initiated the popular “Getting Started” column in The Numismatist in 2003, and has contributed nearly 10 feature articles and counting to the ANA’s official publication. From 2005 to 2009, he chaired the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. Moreover, Sanders co-hosts the ANA’s occasional podcast Two Bits with ANA Museum Curator Doug Mudd.

