Hansen Collection Large Cents in DLRC Red Carpet Rarities Auction

Firstly, the Sunday, June 23 Auction from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is live with more than 425 lots – including more than 150 No Reserve and 50 Recently Reduced items.

Among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified highlights in the sale is an 1846 Large Cent PCGS/CAC MS66RB (Small Date); an overdate Gem 1942/1 Mercury Dime PCGS MS65+; a near-finest 1898-S Barber Quarter NGC MS67; a scarce variety 1950-S/D silver Washington Quarter PCGS/CAC MS67; a desirable 1839-D Dahlonega Quarter Eagle gold coin NGC AU55; and a first-year issue 1850 Liberty Head Double Eagle PCGS MS61.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, June 23.

Hansen Large Cents in Red Carpet Rarities Auction 19

The 49 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection in Red Carpet Rarities Auction 19 are ending on Thursday, June 27. Highlights include a 1795 Flowing Hair Large Cent PCGS AU55 (Lettered Edge); an 1802 Draped Bust Large Cent PCGS/CAC AU55 (S-239) *Gold CAC* ex: D.L. Hansen/Oakes; a key date 1809 Matron Head Large Cent PCGS/CAC MS62BN (S-280) ex: D.L. Hansen/Reynolds; a scarce 1829 Liberty Head Large Cent PCGS/CAC PR64 (Bronzed); a high-end 1834 Liberty Head Large Cent PCGS PR64BN (N-7); and an attractive 1838 Large Cent PCGS PR64BN.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Thursday, June 27.

