By Dr. Steve M. Benner for CoinWeek…

Introduction

I have seen several articles on ancient coins discussing animals, such as mammals and birds, but it’s time the more numerous members of the animal kingdom get some attention, insects. Insects refer only to the six-legged variety though I would have also liked to cover arachnids (8 legs), but I ran out of space.

I have been collecting ancient coins a long time and am aware that cities did sometimes put bugs on their coins, the obvious example is the bee on the Ephesus coins. In general, there are not many cases where they appear as the major feature on one side of a coin. Usually, the bug was a small feature on the coin and could refer to a mythological event; a god or goddess; a political, family, or religious leader; an ability associated with the bug (butterfly); economic importance (bee), or even artistic whim. Like bugs in the real world, they are sometimes hard to notice.

When I started researching for this article, I wondered, how many kinds of bugs could there be on ancient coins and how many types of coins could there be that have them? My cursory search yielded nine major bugs that appear on ancient Greek and Roman coins: grasshopper, ant, butterfly, scarab, cicada cricket, and bee/wasp/fly.

I’m sure this is not a complete set, but it is a good sample. As to the second part of the question, the types of coins that have a bug on them number in the hundreds. A feature article could hardly scratch the surface of a subject that would take an entire book to do it justice. So, I’m going to hit the highlights of some of the more attractive and unusual buggy coins.

Grasshopper

In no particular order, the grasshopper is the first of our six-legged friends up for discussion. This bane to cereal crops has been around since mankind planted his first seed. Figure 1 is a nomos of Metapontum showing a grasshopper on a barley ear. It is probably just a reference to the threat of locusts and is an attempt to appease the god or goddess of grasshoppers. Some say the dolphin on the reverse could refer to Apollo, who could eliminate a plague of these insects.

The grasshopper was a very popular insect judging from my quick search of cities

that had them on their coins: there are at least five cities in Sicily, several in

Southern Italy, Thrace, and Macedon, and one in Rhodes that had a grasshopper on

their coins. Surprisingly there did not appear to be any mainland Greek coins in this

group. In addition to these coins, the Roman Republic also placed grasshoppers on

their coins (see Figure 2), though I could find only about half a dozen examples

where it was done. Apparently, the Roman Empire was not into putting bugs on

their coins with one exception, the butterfly (see Figure 4).

Ant

The next insect to consider is probably the rarest on coins: the ant. The only city that put this insect on their coins, that I could find, was Pantikapaion in Cimmerian Bosporos. The city produced only the tetartemorion, though sometimes one will see it listed as a hemitetartemorion. As to why they put an ant on the obverse is up for grabs. It could have been because the coins are so small (5.5 mm or less than a quarter inch) like an ant or just to easily indicate the denomination. In Aesop’s fable of the ant and the grasshopper, the ant is characterized as an industrious insect. Some other issues of this coin had a reverse with a star, an empty incuse square, and the quadripartite incuse but with two pellets in it.

Butterfly

The butterfly is different from the other bugs in this article in that it stood for something in Roman culture. It represented the liberation of the soul after death. The butterfly-soul being liberated from the cocoon of the dead body. Maybe for this reason, it can be found on several Roman Republic coins and even on an Empire coin of Augustus (Figure 4). Of course, it is just as likely to stand for the initials of a moneyer or other official. Almost no ancient Greek city put a butterfly on its coins with the exception being that of Rhodes (Figure 5).

Cicada

The next critter to consider is the cicada. Cicadas only show up after a set interval of time, but, when they do come, it is usually in large quantities. This may have represented a rebirth to the Greeks. Athens gets the honors for the cicada because the city minted small bronze coins with a cicada on the reverse and an amphora (Figure 6) or owl on the reverse. Athens also added the cicada to the field of its new style tetradrachms.

Athens was not the only Greek city to put a cicada on its coins. Several cities put the cicada on their coins as well including, at least, two cities in Sicily, several in Southern Italy, Thrace, Asia, Minor, and Macedon, and at least one in Thessaly and Kyrenaica. Figure 7 shows an excellent example of the cicada on a stater of Ambrakia. In addition, the Roman Republic placed a cicada on several of their denarii.

Scarab (Beetle)

As any student of ancient history knows, the scarab was sacred to the Egyptians. The scarab rolling its dung ball to its den symbolized the sun moving across the sky and was depicted on many wall inscriptions that way. Though they are found all over the world, scarabs are not usually associated with Greece or Rome and are not commonly found on their coins. Surprisingly Athens again takes the lead with a didrachm having a scarab on its obverse (Figure 8), but this is a very rare coin ($60,000). Apparently beetles on Athenian coins did not catch on. Note that this is not necessarily a reference to Egypt since the beetle may just be a June bug.

In the sixth century, the Ionians placed a scarab on the obverse on many of their electrum coins (Figure 9). Again, it is not known what the significance of the scarab was to the Ionians, but they stopped using scarabs by the end of the century. Overall putting scarabs on coins was not popular in the ancient Greek or Roman worlds after that. Although there are a few others: a diobol of Vulci with a scarab reverse and a tetradrachm of Abdera that has one in its obverse field.

Cricket

This insect is a little more controversial. Though insects may be small in real life, they can be absolutely tiny when carved into a coin die. Crickets are similar to grasshoppers with the cricket having a shorter stubby body and the grasshopper being longer and sleeker. I will leave it up to the reader to decide if the insect on the coin in Figure 10 is a cricket or grasshopper. The Republican grasshopper for comparison can be seen in Figure 2. The Roman Republicans were the only ones to have put a cricket on their coins, and they seemed to have done it only twice. This might suggest it is the symbol of some official or family.

Bees/Wasps/Flies

Now we come to the most confusing of the insects on coins. The bee coins of Ephesus have been covered very well by other authors (see the reference for the CoinWeek article by Mark Markowitz). So, I will not go into detail about this prized insect. An example coin is shown in Figure 11to see how the bee was depicted.

What I would like to cover is a couple other insects that get lumped in with the bee: the wasp and the fly. Figure 12 shows all three for comparison. On this scale it is easy to tell the difference, but, as a symbol on a coin, pretty much all winged bugs look alike. I’m sure when the celator was cutting the die, he knew what insect he was supposed to depict, a nickname or a symbol representing what the moneyer wanted on the coin. But it wouldn’t take very long before that information was forgotten, and the numismatist would have to take a guess at what he thinks it is. There are several occasions when the description of the coin calls the insect one thing, and another description calls it something else. This is totally understandable because there aren’t many cities, like Ephesus, that clearly indicate the type of insect on their coins. The fact that there are many species of bees, wasps, and flies (e.g. bumblebees) also clouds the issue.

Figure 13 is a Roman Republic denarius with a wasp on the obverse. The elongated body of the insect may be why it’s called a wasp here. There is no economic benefit to having wasps, so it must be a symbol for a person, family, or characteristic. There are very few coins that have a winged insect on their obverse or reverse that refer to their insect as a wasp, a couple of examples are a stater of Dyrrhachium and a hemidrachm of Rhodes.

Last, and probably least, is the fly. The disease-carrying, soup-swimming insect was surely a major part of Greek life. Its stubby body and large wings make it a little more distinctive than the other previous two flyers, and there seems to be many more coins that have a fly on them than it’s more vicious alternative, the wasp. A few of the cities that have a fly on their coins are Messana, Kaulonia, Soloi. Tarsos, Chersonesos, Metapontium, Gela, and Nagidus. Macedon and the Roman Republic used the fly on their coins as well. Figure 14 shows a tetradrachm of Messana that has a large fly on its reverse. Though as always, it may be in the eye of the beholder as to which bug it is.

Comments

The same bugs that are around today were probably around then, so there were many bugs that don’t appear on coins. I can’t see bugs like mosquitos, gnats, and fleas being very appealing to a moneyer (I actually looked for them), plus I don’t think leaders would want them as nicknames (Scipio “The Gnat” Cornelius). As to what insects stood for when they were used, aside from the bee, has been lost through the ages, though I’m sure they had their purpose at the time. I’ve already mentioned some possible reasons for the bugs being on coins, but I didn’t mention that most of them are a good source of protein – my grandfather ate grasshoppers as a snack (for real). In countries like Mexico, they are traditional food (that fly is supposed to be in your soup). I have already emphasized the difficulty of identifying some of the insects on coins, but fortunately there are some that are readily recognizable and that gives us a little more insight into the ancient world.

Reference

Markowitz, Mike. “Bee All That You Can Bee: Honeybees on Ancient Coins,” CoinWeek, 7/1919.